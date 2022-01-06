Cards second at home, sweep triangular

Boone Central wrestling started 2022 with a pair of dominant dual wins and bid farewell to 2021 with six finalists and two gold medalists in its home gym.

The Cardinals were winners over Plainview and Wayne on Tuesday following the Newman Grove Holiday Invite on Dec. 30. Boone Central won seven of 10 head-to-head matches against Plainview and eight of 11 over Wayne.

In the final tournament of the calendar year, Carson Wood, Gavin Dozler, Jaxon Schafer, William Karmann, Ashton Schafer and Hank Hudson all wrestled in championship matches. That was good enough for a runner-up position in the team standings behind Battle Creek.

"Going into some matches not knowing what the outcome would be, the guys did their thing and won," coach Josh Majerus said about the Plainview triangular. "A lot of matches went six minutes, which meant we only got better. It is always nice to see us compete and win against tough opponents."

Plainview is listed at No. 5 as a tournament team in Class D by the NSWCA while Wayne came in with an unbeaten 3-0 record. But against the Pirates, the Cardinals won seven of the final matches and turned a 12-9 lead into a 51-13 victory.

Jordan Mosel (126 pounds) won the first head-to-head match by fall over Boone Central freshman Tracy Perez but Dozler (132), Jaxon Schafer (138), Karmann (152), Ashton Schafer (160) and Colton Ray (170) won four of the next five, two by pin, and put the Cardinal momentum in motion.

Dozler defeated No. 1 Scout Ashburn 1-0 when he escaped the bottom in the third. Jaxon Schafer took down No. 3 Kyler Mosel 10-8 in a match that included five-point moves for both.

Schafer led 7-0 following a reversal in the second but Mosel scored one of his own and had Schafer fighting a three-point nearfall. An escape and a takedown in the third put Schafer up 10-5 and helped him hold off Mosel's late escape and takedown.

Plainview's Tanner Frahm, No. 5 at 145, defeated junior Sam Grape 7-3 but Boone Central collected five match wins and two forfeits before Plainview won the final match on a 10-0 major.

Against Wayne, Perez, Dozler, Jaxon Schafer, Grape and Karmann put up 26 points in the first five matches behind three pins, a 16-1 technical fall and Schafer's 6-4 sudden victory.

A forfeit win for Ashton Schafer then Ray's 8-2 victory made it 35-0 before Wayne finally found success in 12-9 and 8-5 wins. That was hardly enough to turn the result around. A Wayne forfeit at 220 then a Dakota Rose pin in just 40 seconds regained control for Boone Central.

Five days earlier in the final event of the first half, Dozler (132) and Ashton Schafer (170) ended the year on top the medal stands with a pair of golds. Dozler went 4-0 with three pins then a 13-0 major decision against 16-2 Wilber-Clatonia. Schafer was 3-0 with three pins that all took less than a minute. His combined time on the mat was just 1 minute, 46 seconds.

Wood (126) won by pinfall then 11-6 before he was beaten 6-5 by Class C No. 1 Cayden Ellis of Winside. Two takedowns by Ellis in the second period made the difference.

Jaxon Schafer (145) had three pins on his way to a championship bout against No. 3 Art Escalante of Winside. Schafer could only score points on escapes and suffered a 13-5 major decision.

Karmann (160) pinned one foe in the first period, two in the second, then was put on the mat in 55 seconds by 11-0 and No. 2 Gabe Escalante.

Hudson (195) pinned his first two opponents in the first period then lost 11-8 to No. 5 Mason Topp of Winside. Hudson reversed Topp twice, and led the first period 4-3 when he also had Topp's back exposed for two nearfall points. A reversal, three back points and an escape in the second put Topp ahead 9-6. Both scored two in the third.

Ray (182) lost his first match but then won three in a row for third. Rose (285) lost in the semifinals, was 4-1 overall and won bronze with four pins. His lone defeat was a 10-3 decision to Class B No. 4 Neil Hartman of Concordia/DC West.

Grape (152) was 4-2 and took third with three pins and a 10-8 decision. He and Micah Green of Nebraska Christian both reached the bronze-medal match having wrestled five times and had to accept a double forfeit.

Talan Stokes (113) and Thomas Roberts (170) were fifth. Gavin Stuhr (170) and Eli Dozler (182) were both sixth.

"There was some tough competition and we competed. The key losses of the day were close and could have gone either way," Majerus said. "After the New Year we will finally have our guys in the right weight classes and be able to compete at full strength. It hurts teams at tournaments when you're not scoring points at weight classes because you do not have a guy."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.