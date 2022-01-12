Carson Wood, Gavin Dozler earn silver medals at Norm Manstedt Invite

Two Cardinals earned their way into title matches Saturday at one of the most prestigious regular season tournaments of the year - the Manstedt Invitational hosted by High Plains.

The Cardinals had six medalists overall and was fifth in the team standings with 136.5 points. That was just 4 and 1/2 points behind Valentine in fourth and 5 and 1/2 back of Pierce in third.

Carson Wood (120 pounds) and Gavin Dozler (132) both wrestled for gold while Ashton Schafer (160), Hank Hudson (195) and Dakota Rose (285) earned bronze medals. Jaxon Schafer earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish at 138 pounds.

Sam Grape went down with an injury on Saturday and did not return. His inability to add to the medal haul plus the absence of freshman Talan Stokes, whose record stands at 12-10, and senior William Karmann, who's 16-7, limited Boone Central's chances in the team running.

But considering everything that took place on the mat, coach Josh Majerus was encouraged by his team's progress to this point of the season.

"Great weekend of wrestling with loaded brackets. The team really showed they can compete at a high level. I was impressed with our efforts. We all are doing good things," Majerus said. "If we made a few small adjustments, we would have brought home a third-place plaque and a few champions. We are right where we want to be this time of the season."

Wood improved to 24-4 as he went 6-1. In four preliminary matches, he won all of them by fall with his fastest coming in round three against David City's Jace Rerucha at 1 minute, 46 seconds.

After a second-period pin in the quarterfinals, he bested Syracuse's Jace Goebel in the semifinals with a 14-3 major decision win. He led 2-0 after one and 5-0 after two periods. In the third, Wood recorded nine points on two takedowns, one three-point nearfall and one two-point nearfall.

In the championship match, Wood lost to Columbus High's Blake Cerny by a 5-3 decision. Wood trailed 3-1 after two period. In the third, he recorded two escapes, but Cerny's takedown with 17 seconds left sealed the title.

Dozler improved to 24-3 as he went 4-1. He received three byes in the first five rounds. In the quarterfinals, he pinned David City's Brayden Johnson midway through the second period. Dozler advanced to the title match with a 4-2 decision win over Class A No. 2 Cole Toline of Lincoln East. All the scoring came in the final period as Toline led 2-1 with 1:21 left. In the final minute, Dozler recorded an escape and a takedown to win 4-2.

In the first-place match, Dozler faced Class B No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce. Bolling had the only takedown but Dozler had two escapes and kept Bolling on the mat for the full two minutes of the second period. Tied 2-2 after regulation, neither found a shot in sudden victory time. Dozler couldn't capitalize twice from the top in double overtime. Bolling escaped the second time around and held Dozler off long enough to secure the win.

In the 160-pound tournament, Schafer went 5-2 with three wins in the preliminary rounds. In the quarterfinals, he recorded his fourth fall in under one minute as he defeated Valentine's Drake Janssen. After a decision over Pierce's Michael Kruntorad in the semis, Schafer bounced back with a pin in the third-place match against Columbus High's Kasen Grape just six seconds into the second period to leave with bronze. He improved his record to 22-5.

Hudson posted a four-win tournament. After three byes, he recorded three straight falls, all in the first period, to reach the semifinals. He fell to Class C No. 4 Koa McIntyre of Fremont Bergan in the semifinals by fall at 52 seconds. In the bronze-medal match against Schuyler's Gabriel Moyao, Hudson found a shot for a takedown and a pin at 3:21. He's now 18-5 on the season.

Rose, Boone Central's third bronze medalist, earned four wins in the 285-pound division. He went 2-1 in the preliminary round with wins over David City's Chase Krafka and Schuyler's Bryan Romero, both by fall. In the quarters, he defeated York's Kadence Velde by pin at 3:13.

Rose squared off against Battle Creek's Dahlas Zlomke in the semifinals. Both had escapes and sat tied 1-1 with 1:48 remaining the match. A second stall call on Rose came Zlomke the winning point with just about a minute left. Rose couldn't find a shot to change the outcome. He bounced back in the bronze-medal match with a 35-second pin of Gering's Sam Rocheleau to improve his record to 21-7.

Jaxon Schafer also saw his record grow to 21-7 with a fourth-place medal. He recorded his first two wins by fall. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Gering's Albert Stone by a 9-8 decision. Stone had a 5-0 lead after two. Schafer pulled within 5-3 after a reversal and two-point nearfall. However, the deficit grew to 8-3 with 49 seconds remaining. Schafer, in the final 13 seconds, recorded a reversal and a three-point nearfall with one second left to win in dramatic fashion.

He lost in the semifinals by a 17-9 major decision to No. 1 Malachai Bordovsky of Wahoo and by a 10-8 decision to David City's Josh Spatz in the third-place match to place fourth. Schafer almost mounted another big comeback with a six-point third period, but Spatz recorded three points to stave off Schafer.

Colton Ray placed seventh for the Cardinals at 170 pounds. Boone Central had two, Tracy Perez and Samuel Grape, place eighth and Eli Dozler and Camden Moser ended the tournament in 16th.

