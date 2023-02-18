OMAHA - Before Discoverers senior Caydn Kucera took the mat for Friday's 138-pound semifinal bout, he saw three of his teammates suffer semifinal defeats.

He would not make it four defeats in a row as the senior locked in, grinding out a 2-0 decision win over Lincoln East senior and reigning state runner-up Cole Toline at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

"It feels great. I've been working at this for more years than I can count," Kucera said. "Ever since I was little, it was just a dream of being in the finals."

The only tally the entire match with a third-period reversal by Kucera with 1:45 remaining in the match. From the top position, the senior repeatedly took down Toline to stay in control.

Columbus head coach Adam Keiswetter praised Kucera for overcoming the emotion of seeing three teammates lose semifinals.

"(Tonight) it was a hard-fought match. He's (Kucera) so tough on top. Those guys stop standing up just body-slamming them basically. We love it," Keiswetter said. "It takes the fight out of the guy and he's awesome all at the same time. He's not scoring any points. He's just maintaining position, so every time the guy gets up, he puts him back down so by the third period, he's exhausted.

"It was awesome. Good performance. He knows what that guy's best stuff is and he totally shut it down."

It was not the first time this season Kucera and Toline wrestled a tight match. On Jan. 7 at the Norm Manstedt Invite, Kucera defeated Toline 4-2 with a second period takedown the deciding tally.

"I was more on the safe side with him. I know he's (Toline) a good wrestler, but had to play it smart and stick to my style instead of his," Kucera said. "Earlier this year, I was a little bit more nervous but I knew I could beat him. Just kind of went out there and did what I had to do."

It's been a steady upward trajectory for Kucera over his high school wrestling career. He was a state qualifier as a freshman to a fifth place medalist as a sophomore and a fourth place medalist last year.

Now, he'll compete for the Class A 138-pound state championship against Millard South sophomore Logan Glynn on Saturday. Glynn recorded one fall and two decisions in three matches this week at state.

"It feels great. First one in the family to kind of be in the finals, so it feels good," Kucera said. "I know I'm the best so I'm going to go prove it."

Brenyn Delano suffered a 7-1 defeat to Omaha Central senior Darrelle Bonam Jr. in the 120 semifinals. The junior fell behind early on two Bonam Jr. takedowns to give him a 4-1 lead after one period. After a scoreless second, an escape and a takedown from Bonam Jr. doubled his lead to six points.

Adrian Bice squared off against Lincoln East junior Joshua Shaner for the third time this season in the 126 semifinals. After defeating him twice by a 3-2 and 5-2 decision, Shaner snatched the victory late scoring five points in the third period to win 7-4.

Bice recorded a takedown in the first and led 2-0 after one. After he escaped to begin the third, Shaner took down the senior to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the third period, Shaner scored on a reversal and pinned Bice for a three-point nearfall with eight seconds remaining. Bice escaped as time expired.

Columbus freshman Mason Petersen was defeated by Norfolk senior Calvin Empkey by fall at 28 seconds in the 132 semifinals.

"Brenyn just got behind early and was unable to come back. Adrian (Bice), same thing," Keiswetter said. "Had the early lead and let it slip behind and Mason (Petersen) just went way too risky."

In the consolation bracket, Jaeston Delano and Liam Blaser secured medals for the Discoverers. Jaeston clinched his third win of the day with a 9-5 decision over Papillion-La Vista South sophomore Sterling Sindelar, avenging an 11-7 defeat suffered at districts last week.

Jaeston took down Sindelar for the first points of the dual in the first period. He grew his lead to 6-2 after the second period following a reversal and a takedown.

Sindelar cut the deficit to 6-5 with 51 seconds remaining, but Jaeston answered with an escape and a takedown in the final 33 seconds to finish off the match.

"He (Jaeston) learned from that match (at districts). He understood what positions the guy was good at and stayed out of that stuff, so he didn't get in that crazy scrambles," Keiswetter said. "That one (Friday) was way better defense by Jaeston's part. His offense was there, but he didn't let that guy get any big moves."

For the third time this season, Blaser battled Fremont senior Benny Alfaro. Both were state medalists last season with Alfaro taking home silver and Blaser finishing with bronze.

In the rubber match, Blaser dominated Alfaro 10-4 thanks to four takedowns and a two-point nearfall. Blaser took down Alfaro once in the first, once in the second and twice in the third. His nearfall came in period two as Alfaro ended the match with four escapes.

"Liam (Blaser) is super intelligent. He can game plan, he can watch film and learn from it. He's just so fun to coach," Keiswetter said. "He knows what the guy's good at, you shut him down and did what we're good at. It was awesome. So proud of him. So happy for him."

Brenyn, Bice, Petersen, Jaeston and Blaser will compete in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the third and fifth place matches following those matches. The championship finals begin at 3 p.m.