Columbus High graduate Caydn Kucera concluded his high school wrestling career on the biggest stage, competing for the Class A 138-pound state championship in Omaha.

After losing by a 7-4 decision in the final, Caydn thought that might have been his final wrestling match.

However, the wrestling coaches at Southeast Community College expressed interest in Caydn joining the new program. Following some discussions with his coaches, Caydn decided it wasn't time for him to stop wrestling.

"It's going to be really exciting. The coaches they have there are very good and will teach me a lot," Caydn said. "I've been there a couple of times and on my college visit we talked about it. Everything went really well. We're all excited. It's going to be fun."

Caydn said when Southeast head coach Terry Pack reached out to express his interest in Caydn joining the team, he was a bit hesitant because he was unsure if he wanted to wrestle at the next level.

"It was never out of my mind that I wanted to wrestle, but it was just the points I had to get to follow through with it and just continue to wrestle. I missed it a lot," Caydn said. "I know I'm not the best, but I'm still good and so I wanted to prove to people who I am. I've been wrestling since I was 3, so I can't just give up on it now."

Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said he's excited for Caydn and he's eager to see what he'll accomplish with wrestling as the main focus after Caydn also played football and track and field.

"He's always been ready, tough and all that stuff. He just steadily improved over the four years and got better and better and within a few seconds of being a state champ there at the end," Keiswetter said. "The result of being a state runner-up, there's like a hunger inside of you that you can't just turn off. I'm hoping he can turn that into some success at the college level."

The four-time state qualifier steadily improved. After battling through an injury, Caydn got healthy enough for districts and qualified for state with a 5-9 record.

The former Discoverer said the switch in mentality occurred during his sophomore season as he went 32-9. Caydn won his first-round match in Omaha before battling through the consolation bracket to claim a sixth-place medal.

"That was the first year I was fully on varsity. Freshman year I had a couple of matches and then I was injured," Caydn said. "I dislocated my collarbone, so my sophomore year is when I got my first state medal. It just motivated me and I just told myself that I can do this and I just had to keep pushing from there."

Caydn improved his standing on the podium following a district title as a junior and a 29-12 campaign. The 132-pounder reached his first state semifinal and claimed a fourth-place medal.

As a senior, Caydn posted his best season going 30-4. He repeated as a district champion and reached his first state championship final after a medical forfeit, a pin of Kearney's Seth Phillippi and a 2-0 decision over Lincoln East's Cole Toline.

"Looking back at it now, it was just another match," Caydn said. "I'm really proud because I was the first one in my family to make it to the finals and I'll be the last one. Just having that over my older brother makes it a little bit more special."

Caydn said his biggest growth came as a senior. While he admitted to not being the best wrestler in practice, Keiswetter said he believes going up against his teammates every day made him a better wrestler given the talent in the room.

"Not just him, but everyone around his weight classes, we've had so much success. His whole career, the last four to six years, the weight below him, the weight above him had really tough competitors winning state titles and placing top three in the state tournament. Iron sharpens iron," Keiswetter said. "You might not realize, but your practice partner might be the best guy in the state. He really benefitted from that. He's had a really good training situation where he's had really tough partners throughout his career. In some ways, I think the competitions were easier than the battles they had in the room."

The wrestling journey has been long and memorable for Caydn, following the footsteps of his brother Carter Kucera. Both qualified for state four times with Carter posting a high school record of 176-35 and four state medals, including a bronze in his senior season in 2019.

Caydn reflected on the road he's been on as he enters the next stage of his career.

"It was a blast. I went from 3 years old to 18 wrestling in the state finals. Duncan is where I started out now," Caydn said. "We would always go to Iowa every week and those are some of the hardest tournaments closest to Nebraska. We would go down there every weekend.

"Obviously we lost a lot, but it was still the fun and the memories I had going with my Dad and my brother. When Carter got to high school, I went over to CWO and just went through from there. I will always have these memories that I've made with everyone going on all these trips, all the coaches, all the friendships that I'll know I have because of wrestling."