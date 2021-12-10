CCO's Cameron Graham picking up where he left off

Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham hasn't skipped a beat since he ended last season with 15 wins in a row and won the first gold medal for the combined programs.

Graham started the new year with a championship at the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3, went to Howells-Dodge the next day and won another gold and secured two dual wins for the Twisters on Tuesday in matchups with South Central United District 5 and Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

Graham went 39-3 a year ago, losing only to Class B state champion Kobe Lyons of York; Class D state champion Colton Holthus of Garden County; and Class C state qualifier Carter Springer of Milford.

He's looking to become the first back-to-back champion from Osceola or Stromsburg since Kyle Habben won Class D 103 in 1991 then Class C 112 in 1992 when the two combined. Based on his start, coach Matt Carroll said it'll take something special for anyone to knock of CCO's senior leader.

That's especially meaningful for a young team that is starting from behind after the football program at Cross County made the D-1 state championship.

Graham was a part of that, but even with only a few days of training before the season he's been a force. Carroll believes that force can trickle down to Graham's younger teammates.

"We are a very young team this year so there will be a ton of learning and growth through the season," Carroll said. "It isn't easy to go to two tough tournaments back to back like that to start the season, especially after having about a week of practice under our belts coming in late after football. Our young guys were coachable and weren't concerned with results, which is a great mindset to have."

Graham's dream finish was one that almost never happened after he fell behind 3-0 through two periods in last February in the state semifinals. He hit a shot with 28 seconds remaining and scored back points in the final five seconds for perhaps the most dramatic win of his career.

So far this year in nine matches he's been untouchable. Graham has stacked up seven pins on top of an 18-3 technical fall. His only legitimate challenge was in the 160 title match at Howells-Dodge when Graham escaped the bottom midway through the third and kept Fremont Bergan's Cal Janke, a Class C fifth-place medalist a year ago, on the mat for the entirety of the third period.

Thus far in his senior year, Graham pinned two opponents and tech falled another in 4:22 at Lakeview. Pinned three more in a minute or less at Howells-Dodge before the 1-0 battle against Janke. Tuesday's dual included two pins and a combined 1 minute, 15 seconds of total mat time.

"Cameron Graham looked great taking out several ranked opponents including No. 2 in class C at his own weight class," Carroll said of the performance in Howells. "He is really learning how to be a great leader to our team as well."

Graham heads a program that sent five members to Omaha. He and Kyle Sterup both wrestled in title matches. Bryce Reed went 2-2 and was one win away from the medal round. Tyler Shoup and Colton Kirby both went 0-2. Cross County/Osceola was ninth in the team standings.

Sterup and Reed graduated. Graham is back looking for another title. Shoup is hoping for a longer stay in Omaha. Kirby isn't out for the team this winter.

Graham, Channer Marsden and Ethan Brehm make up the seniors. Ty Racek has gone 3-3 as a junior. Shoup and Conner Jones have competed in 10 total matches as sophomores. Four freshman, Koy Mentink, Liam White, Tony DeWitt and Hector Esparza, have either wrestled or accepted a few forfeits in dual action.

At Lakeview, Mentink was fifth at 106 and Marsden was sixth at 152. Shoup went 0-2 at 120, White was 0-2 at 126, DeWitt went 0-2 at 138 and Racek was 0-2 at 152.

Mentink went 2-3 at Howells-Dodge and was again fifth, DeWitt won three of his first four but lost the next two and was sixth and Marsden won four of five then settled for fourth due to a medical forfeit in the bronze medal match. Shoup went 2-2, White was 1-2 and Racek split four matches.

On Tuesday, Red Cloud/Blue Hill defeated CCO 46-30 by winning five of the seven head-to-head matches while collecting three forfeits. Marsden pinned his opponent at 160 in just 1:03 then Graham won by fall at 170 in just 42 seconds.

CCO beat South Central United District 5 54-12 on the strength of two wins in three head-to-head matches and six forfeits. Graham won by pin in 33 seconds and Jones did the same in a minute.

The Twisters host their annual home tournament on Saturday with a field that includes 17 other programs.

"I am really going to enjoy working and growing with this team this year," Carroll said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

