CCO's Graham still perfect

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham was forced to a six-minute match for just the second time this year but remains unbeaten as the wrestling season is set for its third weekend.

Graham won his home tournament in Osceola on Dec. 11 with a five-match win streak that included three first-period pins, a second-period pin and a 7-0 decision.

Graham is 14-0 on the season and has only wrestled a full six-minute match twice counting the 7-0 decision for last week's 160-pound championship. He has 11 pins, an 18-3 technical fall in 4 minutes, 22 seconds and decision wins of 1-0 and 7-0.

At his home invite, Graham won by pin in 16 seconds and in 1:29 during the preliminary round. On the eight-man bracket he took a 32-second pin into the semis where he built an 8-3 lead then scored a takedown with 40 seconds left in the second period and created a pin less than a minute later.

In the championship he faced East Butler's Trevi Brecka in their second championship bout of the season. Graham built a lead and won by fall at Lakeview. This time, Brecka stayed off his back but gave up a takedown in each period and an escape to start the second.

Other CCO medalists included Hector Esparza sixth at 285 pounds and Koy Mentink sixth at 106. The Twisters were in a double dual with Centennial and Raymond Central on Thursday night. CCO goes to the Kearney Catholic Invite on Saturday.

