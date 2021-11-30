CHS taking cautious approach in first year of girls wrestling

Will the new Columbus High girls wrestling team have opponents to face off against when Grand Island comes to town on Thursday? Unfortunately in year one of NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling, uncertainty will be the case more often than not, at least in dual competition.

On the weekends, the situation is more clear. CHS has some tournaments scheduled for the girls starting with an invite in Grand Island on Dec. 18.

Then there's the question of who's on the team? How often should newcomers wrestle? How does a staff put a lineup together to try and generate success?

Right now, when it comes to girls wrestling in Nebraska, there are more questions and answers. The Discoverers are going to find out those answers together this year as they begin to set the foundations of the program.

"They're doing great. They're coachable. They've got great attitudes. Who knows what it's going to turn into. We've just got to let it happen," CHS coach Adam Keiswetter said. "They have the same goals as the boys. They're in here and they see all the names of the state champions, and it's planting those ideas in their heads. It's pretty cool."

As of Saturday, there were nine names on the list that Keiswetter submitted for the makeup of the team. Freshmen Caitlin Campbell, Erin Martinez, Diana Orozco and Brianna Vidal; sophomores Marissa Anderson, Ashley Gonzalez, Nicole Mas and Danica Taylor; and senior Lesly Hernandez.

Anderson was on the team last year and wrestled three junior varsity matches and six in girls varsity. The rest, like most of the rosters everywhere else, are brand new to the sport.

In the days leading up to Thursday's season-opening home dual against Grand Island, Keiswetter has been in touch with the Islander coaching staff to determine what matches will be available. Every time CHS competes in the dual that will likely be the case.

Will teams set up a girls dual separate from the boys or will the girls have to earn their way into a varsity or JV spot to earn a match? The first scenario - setting up a girls dual - would be most beneficial to development. But not every team, even in Class A, is going to have a wrestler at all 12 weight classes.

Keiswetter has five or six weekend tournaments scheduled. The Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island on Dec. 18 will be the first official girls tournament for the CHS girls program. In January there's also a girls division set for the Norm Mandstedt Invite up at Central Community College.

But the question for this week, and upcoming weeks, is how much competition should the girls be involved in when mostly all of them are brand new?

"Do I want to bring them to five, six, seven practices then have them wrestle a match? I want to progress their careers properly," Keiswetter said. "We want to do it properly to avoid injuries, but also so that they're prepared. Freshmen boys come in here and can go right away because, for the most part, they've all already had hundreds of matches. It's not that way right now for the girls."

It may be a figure-it-out-as-you-go kind of process in year one, but Keiswetter said the drive is there.

"It's going to be fun. The cool part for me is that they're coming in here and they don't know anything and they're learning and going through the process," he said. "They're not complaining about how hard it is. I think they're enjoying it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

