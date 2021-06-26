CHS Wrestling: A familiar feeling in the room

Coach Adam Keiswetter doesn't have anything concrete to back up his case, but he has a theory about why the Columbus High wrestling roster dealt with so many injuries last season.
Between the first dual in December and the state tournament in February, Alex Korte, Rylee Iburg, Liam Blaser, Levi Bloomquist, Adrian Bice, Drew Loosvelt, Kaden Brownlow, Marcus Beltran and Blake Cerny missed time whether temporary or extended due to bumps and bruises. Tanner Kobza had to call it a career after another concussion before the season began. Bloomquist couldn't get back in time for the postseason and ended his junior year on the shelf.
There wasn't one week or one weekend when Columbus could count on a full roster. Wrestlers such as Brownlow and Beltran were fill-ins for others that themselves had to be filled in for at some point.
It was, to say the least, one long march of frustration from one match to the next.
Such is the case, Keiswetter said, when perhaps misguided precautionary closures of gyms and workout spaces forced wrestlers off the mats.
"I can't prove this, but my theory is that they de-trained themselves," Keiswetter said. "You can't prove that caused the injuries to happen but it makes sense that your muscles and ligaments and tendons and all that, when you stop working out that long then jump right back into it, that's how those injuries happen."
Thankfully, things are back to normal this summer. Columbus High welcomed in renowned camp host Ken Chertow, had one member at Junior Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and three at AAU Scholastic Duals in Orland, Florida.
The boys have been hitting the weight room and the team offers open mats every Tuesday evening.
Chertow hosted a camp with Keiswetter and other members of the coaching staff June 11-12. Bice and Keiswetter were together at Junior Duals June 15-19. Braun, Delano and Iburg were on one of the four Nebraska teams in Florida just this past week.
Chertow led a two-day session that had around 35 campers from kindergarten age up to incoming seniors. The former Olympian from the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea, is a nomad of sorts, traveling throughout the country year-round and giving instruction in training camps.
Chertow won two state titles in West Virginia, was a three-time All-American at Penn State and came back to coach two years at Penn State from 1992-1994 before stepping away to focus on developing his camp system.
"He's fun and very motivational," Keiswetter said. "It's good to get a different perspective, get different philosophies and expose our kids to that so that they don't just have us all the time. They learn another way of doing the same type of thing, another way of finishing or another way of setting something up."
Chertow's camp, Keiswetter said, provides a more urgent approach to what he and his staff work on with the wrestlers over the length of a career. He and his assistants take a long-term approach to teaching and coaching. When someone like Chertow shows up it forces wrestlers to be more laser-focused for a brief but intense amount of time.
"All he does is coach wrestling. He just does camps and clinics all the time. It's a little bit different than what we do," Keiswetter said. "When you bring someone in like him, he's showing techniques, but even more so than your average coach, he's watching wrestling all the time. He has a beat on what the latest trends are."
Keiswetter, because of his work with USA Wrestling and volunteering to help out the Nebraska chapter, was a part of his third Junior Duals. He's considered a team leader who, in addition to coaching, helps organize the trip and handles much of the behind-the-scenes work.
He was joined on the team by Columbus junior Adrian Bice, who went 4-3 with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit. Nebraska won the Green/Yellow bracket with a perfect 5-0 record then went 1-2 in Pool A and took seventh place.
Braun, who came on late last season and earned his first trip to state, had the best results of the three at Disney World. He went 9-2 with seven pins, a 12-6 victory and a forfeit. His only losses came by decision, 8-4 and 7-3. Delano won five matches, four by decision and one forfeit. Iburg won three with a pin and two forfeits.
The Discoverer trio was an interesting mix of perspectives. Iburg, who will be a senior, likely feels behind in his career after injuries last year and making it to state but coming up short of a medal. Braun was a virtual unknown before the season who capitalized on his opportunity and appears to be riding a wave of momentum. Delano is poised for several memorable moments after already making it to state as a freshman.
But regardless of where Bice, Braun, Delano or Iburg are in their respective careers, Keiswetter said their summertime work, and that of others who haven't yet taken the national stage is a key ingredient to how Columbus continues to produce winners.
"I think our kids have bought into the idea you're not just wrestling from November to February," Keiswetter said. "You work hard and you do extra, you do better at the state tournament, no matter where you're at. Adrian was a state runner-up (as a freshman). He wants to win a state title. Then there are kids who just want to get on varsity or there's Rylee who hasn't won a medal yet that wants to win a medal. Wherever they're at, my philosophy is just, put in extra time and effort."
