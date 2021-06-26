CHS Wrestling: A familiar feeling in the room

Chertow's camp, Keiswetter said, provides a more urgent approach to what he and his staff work on with the wrestlers over the length of a career. He and his assistants take a long-term approach to teaching and coaching. When someone like Chertow shows up it forces wrestlers to be more laser-focused for a brief but intense amount of time.

"All he does is coach wrestling. He just does camps and clinics all the time. It's a little bit different than what we do," Keiswetter said. "When you bring someone in like him, he's showing techniques, but even more so than your average coach, he's watching wrestling all the time. He has a beat on what the latest trends are."

Keiswetter, because of his work with USA Wrestling and volunteering to help out the Nebraska chapter, was a part of his third Junior Duals. He's considered a team leader who, in addition to coaching, helps organize the trip and handles much of the behind-the-scenes work.

He was joined on the team by Columbus junior Adrian Bice, who went 4-3 with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit. Nebraska won the Green/Yellow bracket with a perfect 5-0 record then went 1-2 in Pool A and took seventh place.