CHS wrestling wins 3 of 4 duals at Norfolk

Columbus High wrestling won three of four duals and took third place as a group in Saturday's Norfolk Dual Invite. The lone loss of the day was to the hosts and gave the rival Panthers bragging right for the year following three wins in four duals against the Discoverers.
Two forfeits, yet another injury and some lineup adjustments that didn't pay off were deciding factors Norfolk. Columbus has yet to wrestle a dual or a tournament with the entire starting lineup. Junior Levi Bloomquist, normally the top option at 160, was unavailable.
Columbus lost to Norfolk 45-21 in the third round of preliminaries. CHS opened with a 34-30 win over Omaha Westside, took down Bellevue East 56-23 and downed Millard North 36-34 in the third place match.
"There guys were constantly going for the pins and our guys, for whatever reason, were coming up short," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "You can tell with Norfolk, their wrestlers, their coaches, their administration, they really want to beat Columbus. We had trouble matching that energy."
CHS edged Westside thanks to bonus-point wins by Blake Cerny at 120 pounds, Caydn Kucera at 126 and Blayze Standley at 170. Brenyn Delano (106) and Alex Korte (145) gave the Discoverers decision wins and knotted the head-to-head battle at five matches apiece. A double forfeit at 138 then forfeit wins by Adrian Bice (113) and Rylee Iburg (182) figured in prominently as well.
Cerny scored a 9-1 major decision win, Kucera found a pin late in the second period and Standley did the same midway through the first.
Only five matches were held in the dual with Bellevue East, and Columbus won three of those - Korte 9-4, Carter Braun (152) in second period pin and Iburg in a 15-0 technical fall. CHS scored 42 free points on forfeits.
Columbus lost four of the first five, two by forfeit and one by fall against Norfolk. The Panthers led 21-3 at that point as the teams began to alternate results. Braun won 11-4 but Norfolk accepted a forfeit at 160. Standley won by pin but then Austin Miller won a decision over Iburg in the ensuing match. Justin Gaston picked up a pin at 220 but the Panthers responded with three straight wins, two by fall, in the final three matches.
The coaching staff moved flipped Jaden McFarland and Caydn Kucera in the lineup but the gamble didn't work out and both suffered pinfall losses. John Bloomquist, who was filling in for Levi Bloomqiust at 160 was held out of the 160 match against Norfolk due to a significant size disadvantage.
Delano, Bice, Kucera and McFarland set Columbus up for success against Millard North by scoring four pins in the first five matches and building an early 24-4 Discoverer lead. Korte scored a win while Braun and Iburg won close victories and had CHS up 36-19 with three matches remaining. Liam Blaser lost his 182-pound match but guaranteed a CHS win by battling to a 5-2 defeat. Mustang pins in the final two matches weren't enough to overcome the deficit.
"We had to try and take some gambles in the lineup to win out," Keiswetter said. "Sometimes those work; Saturday they did not. We were trying to overcome some injuries and probably underperformed a little bit."
