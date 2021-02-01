CHS wrestling wins 3 of 4 duals at Norfolk

Cerny scored a 9-1 major decision win, Kucera found a pin late in the second period and Standley did the same midway through the first.

Only five matches were held in the dual with Bellevue East, and Columbus won three of those - Korte 9-4, Carter Braun (152) in second period pin and Iburg in a 15-0 technical fall. CHS scored 42 free points on forfeits.

Columbus lost four of the first five, two by forfeit and one by fall against Norfolk. The Panthers led 21-3 at that point as the teams began to alternate results. Braun won 11-4 but Norfolk accepted a forfeit at 160. Standley won by pin but then Austin Miller won a decision over Iburg in the ensuing match. Justin Gaston picked up a pin at 220 but the Panthers responded with three straight wins, two by fall, in the final three matches.

The coaching staff moved flipped Jaden McFarland and Caydn Kucera in the lineup but the gamble didn't work out and both suffered pinfall losses. John Bloomquist, who was filling in for Levi Bloomqiust at 160 was held out of the 160 match against Norfolk due to a significant size disadvantage.