Coaching legend Lanny Nees dies at 79

Columbus High wrestling's first state championship coach has died at the age of 79.

Lanny Neese, a native of Maryville, Missouri, brought the Discoverers to wrestling prominence when he took over the program in the early 1970's. What followed was an era that included state titles in 1974, 1975 and 1979.

Neese helped set the foundations for a program that continued its success to the next coach, Charlie Sheretz. Sheretz 's teams won three more titles in a row from 1980 to 1982. He added another title trophy to the case in 1984.

After his Discoverer career, Neese left Columbus to take a coaching position in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

He got his start at Rushville in 1966, first as an assistant football coach on a team that went 11-0 then as the school's first wrestling coach. Neese and the Longhorn wrestling team went on to win the first-ever state title in Class C just a few months later.

He came in with little to no experience on the mat. Neese had taken courses while earning his degree at Chadron State in coaching football, basketball and track and field but not wrestling.

After he was hired by Rushville he spent part of the summer at a coaching clinic at Iowa State. He also utilized wrestling magazines and journals at practice to help illustrate holds and maneuvers both for himself and his team.

It was learning on the fly, but a process that worked to perfection. Seven Longhorns finished third or better including two state champions in 1967. That was enough for Rushville to make history with 79 team points, nine better than runner-up Crawford.

He left Rushville for Columbus and only exceeded that level of success by producing nine state champs, seven runners-up and 22 other medalists.

Neese coached CHS to its first team wrestling state championship with a group that included Lindsay Ball winning a title at 105 pounds, Jim Sackett and Don Korcek settling for runner-up, Doug Wurdinger in third and Gary Speicher and Bruce Hansen in fourth. The Discoverers scored 50 points in 1974 and were 16 ahead of Boys Town for the state title.

Rudy Glur and Ball won titles while Bruce Hansen was a runner-up on the 1975 team that scored 60 points and was 12 and 1/2 better than Omaha Bryan in the final standings.

Randy Griffith won his second in a row and five other Discoverers had medals in 1979 when Columbus had 95.5 points and edged out Scottsbluff by 6 and 1/2.

Each of those three teams has been inducted into the Columbus High Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tom Woodward, a 119-pound state champ in 1982, and John Arlt, a 1981 champ at 98, were inducted into the hall in 2017. During an interview with The Telegram, prior to the ceremony, both credited Neese for providing inspiration at a young age. Much of that inspiration was sparked at camps Neese held at the YMCA. He and his varsity wrestlers served as instructors.

“The thing about Johnny and I, we were spoiled. We grew up where Columbus just started to be a dynasty,” Woodward said. “What (Neese) would do is he would bring in about 600 kids into the YMCA and he’d have high school athletes be coaches for a few weeks. We’d wrestle different schools and we’d just have a blast. He passed the enthusiasm for wrestling to us.”

Arlt, the current Columbus High boys soccer coach, was often a practice partner for Woodward back in those days. Camps with Neese left a lasting impact on him as well.

“That was unique because the high school kids were your instructors. It was really kind of neat, because if that’s what you wanted to be was a wrestler, and you see these guys that are state champions and a part of the state championship team,” Arlt said in 2017. “It’s kind of neat to have them be your coaches for two or three weeks."

When Neese's teams weren't winning team titles, the Discoverers were still right there in the running. The 1976 team was two points behind Omaha Westside for a third championship in a row and included Glur's second gold medal, a gold for George Rambour and three other medalists.

The 1977 team was third and included Glur winning his third championship, bronze for Collyn Florendo and three other medalists. The Discoverers were runners-up to Omaha Tech in 1978 with champs Griffith and Kirk McAndrew, bronze medalist Scott Loseke and Mike Sackett in sixth.

Neese moved to Arizona to coach and eventually became a successful financial advisor who specialized in helping educators grow their savings. He dies Sunday in Peoria, Arizona.

A visitation will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the New Life Community Church with the funeral to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Neese was born Jan. 15, 1943.

