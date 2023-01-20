Columbus boys wrestling earns dual win over Omaha North

Columbus wrestling competed in a dual at Omaha North Tuesday with the two Discoverer teams splitting.

The Columbus boys picked up a 52-18 dual victory as a team with 10 Discoverers earning wins on the night.

The Discoverer girls had two girls pick up wins as the Omaha North girls claimed a 24-12 win in the dual.

Columbus boys

Brenyn Delano (26-0) was the lone Discoverer to earn a win off of a forfeit. Nine other Discoverers were able to add wins in matches.

Levi Cerny, Adrian Bice, Laitenn Braithwait, Carter Eisenmann, Kaden Brownlow, Jaeston Delano, Tyler Zingman, Logan Salak and Liam Blaser were the nine to pick up wins in matches for Columbus.

Cerny (10-15) kicked off his 106-pound match with a pinfall victory in just 42 seconds, Cerny had three takedowns against Edgar Swardski.

Bice (26-3) won in the 126-pound bout with a pin in 51 seconds over LaMonye' Williamson. Bice recorded four points prior to the pin with a takedown and a nearfall.

Braithwait (10-8) topped Jermaine Dortch in the 132-pound match in a narrow 8-6 decision. Braithwait recorded two escapes in the two opening periods before having a reversal, takedown and nearfall in the third period to secure a Columbus win.

Eisenmann (14-5) pinned Jayden Jordan in the 138-pound match in 1:26. Eisenmann recorded a takedown before the pin.

Brownlow (17-8) earned a 9-0 major decision in 145-pound play over Sirah Lane. Brownlow scored four points in the opening period off of a nearfall and a takedown. He would then record five points in the second off a takedown and another nearfall.

Jaeston (16-12) won in the 152-pound match with a 2:31 pin over Ayoke Madut. Jaeston had two takedowns and a nearfall before the fall.

Zingman (10-10) picked up a 160-pound win with a 7-2 decision over Randy Smith. Zwingman had two points off a takedown in the first, three from another takedown and an escape in the second before a two point reversal in the third period.

Salak (3-8) recorded a takedown before pinning Nickolas Kinsella at 1:34 in the 170-pound match.

Blaser (23-4) earned a pinfall victory in his 195-pound bout over Tyson Johnson at 1:51.

Omaha North claimed 12 of their 18 team points on Discoverer forfeits. Tyson Terry was the lone Omaha North athlete to secure a win in a match on the night. Terry was able to pin Columbus' Bryson Huey to secure the win.

With the win, the Discoverer boys improve to 6-6 in duals on the season. The Columbus boys are scheduled to compete today in the UNK Midwest Duals at UNK along with 14 other schools.

Columbus girls

The Omaha North and Columbus had all 14 matches end with forfeits. Omaha North claimed four wins off forfeits and the Discoverers earned two.

Marissa Anderson (15-6) and Ella May Shevlin (13-7) each recorded wins off forfeits for Columbus in the Omaha North girls dual win.

The Discoverer girls wrestling team is scheduled to be back on the mats on Jan. 28, in the Norfolk Girls Invitational with eight other teams.