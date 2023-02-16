OMAHA -- Day one from the NSAA Class A State Wrestling Championships is in-the-book for the Columbus boys with four Discoverers advancing to the semifinals.

As a team, Columbus sits in fifth place out of the 27 Class A schools after Thursday with 43 team points. The Discoverers trail Millard South (97.5), Norfolk (62), Lincoln East (57.5) and Papillion-LaVista (47).

"There were some ups and some downs. Those four small guys all won in quarters but it's hard not to think about the ones that come up short," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said.

The four Discoverers that finished Thursday with two wins and a spot in their respective semifinals are Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice, Mason Petersen and Caydn Kucera.

Brenyn (42-1), in his third trip to state, started the day with a 14-3 major decision victory over Shawn Packett of Omaha Westside. In the win, Brenyn scored seven points in the first period with two takedowns and a three-point nearfall. Packett scored one point on an escape. In the second period, Brenyn tallied five points on an escape and two more takedowns as Packett earned another point on an escape.

The Major decision would end with Brenyn earning two more points on a takedown and Packett taking a point off a third escape.

In Brenyn's second match of the day he would beat Millard West's Enrique Haynes 7-5 in the 120-pound quarterfinal in triple overtime. Brenyn earned two points on a takedown in the first period, two points on a reversal in the second as Haynes earned two points total in the first two periods.

The third period was all Haynes with him earning two points as the two were tied at four after the third period. Neither would record any points in the first overtime.

In the second overtime, Brenyn would record a point off an escape. In the third, he would record two more off a nearfall as he held Haynes to one point from an escape to seal the 7-5 tiebreaker.

"For him to get a nearfall in overtime is awesome, in a close match they both took each other down it was a back-and-forth battle," Keiswetter said.

He will face Darrelle Bonam of Omaha Central in the 126-pound semifinal Friday.

Bice (37-5) won each of his two matches via pinfalls against Jordan O'Connor of Lincoln North Star in 53 seconds and Kooper Brandle of Omaha Westside at 1:09.

With the two pins, Bice has the third fastest total pin time among Class A wrestlers with a total of 2:02 between the two matches.

The four-time state qualifier will face Joshua Shaner of Lincoln East Friday in the semifinals.

"He's on a mission, he's not even blinking, he's just striking like a snake, he just gets it," Keiswetter said.

Petersen (18-3) would outdo Bice on the fastest two pins with 1:57 for second behind Norfolk's Jacob Licking. Petersen won each of his two matches via pinfalls against Kale Vice of Gretna at 1:29 and Kash Bates in 28 seconds.

Petersen will face Calvin Empkey of Norfolk in the 132-pound semifinals.

"He's a freshman that doesn't care if they're seniors, juniors, sophomores, eighth graders, he doesn't care he'll put them on their backs, he's awesome," Keiswetter said. "He's been focused, he's a special kid that's been working for this for a long time."

Kucera (29-3) earned an opening win due to an injury forfeit and proceeded to earn a pinfall victory in the 138-pound quarterfinal over Seth Philippi at 3:20.

Kucera will face a familiar foe from Lincoln East -- Cole Toline -- facing him in the semifinals Friday. Kucera beat Toline in the first place match at the Norm Manstedt Invitational on Jan. 7 in a 4-2 decision.

"He's a very physical wrestler, when he takes them down they're crash landings," Keiswetter said.

The four are the lone Discoverers that still have a chance at claiming gold in Omaha.

"Hopefully we'll get all four of those guys in the finals tomorrow (Friday) and keep advancing," Keiswetter said.

Liam Blaser was the fifth and final Discoverer to compete in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Blaser (36-8) won his opening match in a 7-1 decision over Lincoln East's Grant Schwerdtfeger. Blaser would then be defeated in the quarterfinal by Caeden Olin in a 16-0 technical fall.

Blaser will face the winner of Thomas Roth of Millard North and Kearney's Lane Kovarik in the second round of the 195-pound consolation bracket.

"Liam Blaser lost in the first round last year and placed third in the state tournament, he's done it before and he can do it again," Keiswetter said. "It's actually a little bit easier, he had to win five in a row last year now it's four to get third. It's hard to watch a kid that works hard and deserves it still come up short, that's wrestling."

Levi Cerny was first on the mats for the Discoverers in a second trip to state Thursday losing in the opening round of the 106-pound championship bracket.

Cerny (18-22) lost in a 10-2 major decision to Kearney's Jack Sponenburgh. He will face Oscar Pena in the opening consolation round on Friday.

Kaden Brownlow (28-11) lost in the opening round of the 145-pound championship bracket to Papillio-LaVista's Kenneth Bryant in a 4-2 decision.

Brownlow will start the day Friday against Colton Hauschild of Lincoln North Star in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Jaeston Delano (23-20) lost in the opening round of the 152-pound championship bracket to North Platte's Ryan Fox. Fox pinned Jaeston at 1:19.

Jaeston now will face Ryan Manning of Lincoln Southwest in the first consolation round Friday.

Marcus Beltran (13-10) lost via a 10-2 major decision to Creighton Prep's Pierce Johnson in the 160-pound opening round.

Beltran will face Randy Smith of Omaha North to start Friday in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Carter Fedde (27-19) was pinned by Norfolk's Jackson Bos in the 220-pound opening round at 3:21.

Fedde will face Trent Buecher in the opening round of the consolation bracket Friday.

Bryson Huey (16-17) lost in the opening round of the 285-pound championship bracket to Tyson Terry of Omaha North via pinfall at 1:14.

The seven wrestlers that lost Thursday still have a shot and aspirations of obtaining a third place finish.

Columbus had six first-time wrestlers at the state meet with Petersen, Brownlow, Jaeston, Beltran, Fedde and Huey all making the trip for the first time.

"A couple of the guys that were here for the first time, I think they were nervous and overwhelmed," Keiswetter said. "We tried to prepare them for this environment but it's impossible to replicate, you go to these high school meets and they have three mats, this 10 in an arena with 17,000 people. It's difficult to do and if they come up short, they'll come back better tomorrow (Friday)."

Overall the Discoverer boys finished 9-7 with all 11 returning to the mats in Omaha Friday.

"Our schedule is tough man, we seek out the toughest competition possible, they're not all Class A guys either," Keiswetter said. "Everybody on the scoreboard, we've wrestled them, so they're battle tested and should be ready to go. Ultimately, they're here and it's their wrestling career, they're going to try to win a medal and get on that podium."