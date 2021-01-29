Columbus dominates at North Star

Columbus wrestling won 10 of 14 matches and picked up on of its most lopsided dual victories of the season in a 54-22 victory at Lincoln North Star on Thursday.

The Discoverers won six of the first seven matches - five of those by fall - and had essentially put the dual away in less than 15 minutes.

Columbus winners were: 106 pounds Brenyn Delano (14-5 MD), 113 Kaden Brownlow (pin), 120 Blake Cerny (pin), 126 Caydn Kucera (pin), 132 Jaden McFarland (pin), 145 Alex Korte (pin), 152 Carter Braun (pin), 170 Blayze Standley (16-1 TF), 182 Rylee Iburg (forfeit) and 195 Liam Blaser (pin).

Six wins were by pin and all six were finished before the end of the first quarter. The combined mat time for those victories was just 4 minutes, 23 seconds.

The evening started at 113 where Browlow scored two three-point nearfalls in the second period and two escapes in the third for an 8-6 win. Cerny needed 31 seconds for a pin, Kucera did it in 38 seconds, McFarland in 27, Korte in 1 minute, 19 seconds, Braun in 1:15 and Blaser in just 13 seconds.

Standley put together a technical fall in 2:45 and Delano finished it in the final match scoring three takedowns, a reversal, three-point near fall and escape in a 14-5 decision.

Columbus returns to the mat Saturday for its final regular-season event - a dual tournament at Norfolk. CHS hosts the district tournament on Feb. 13.

