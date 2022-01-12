Columbus girls split home duals

Columbus High girls wrestling was back in front of the home crowd for the first time in more a month on Tuesday, showing just how far some team members have come since the nerves and anxiety of opening night on Dec. 2.

Columbus made up a postponed dual with Omaha Skutt Catholic and took on rival Norfolk. The Discoverers downed the Sky Hawks 24-18 and suffered defeat to the Panthers 40-12.

Skutt has six girls listed on its roster but just one took the mat on Tuesday. Norfolk offered a much stiffer challenge with competitors at nine of the 12 weight classes.

That many open weights makes it somewhat of a herky jerky affair. Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter looks forward to the day when girls teams can offer the same kind of excitement the boys do in dual matchups with full rosters and bragging rights on the line.

Tuesday there were just six competitive matches. Danica Taylor and Anderson were the two CHS winners.

"In the future what I look forward to is when teams have a full lineup and it's a true team competition," Keiswetter said. "A lot of teams are only doing tournaments. But I think (duals) are fun because you get to wrestle at home in front of your friends and family. It's going to be fun some day when we can have all 12 weights going."

Skutt's Isabella Orsi won the lone match at 114 pounds in opening dual when she defeated Columbus High sophomore Marissa Anderson by pin with seven seconds left in the second period. Anderson generated the first takedown, was reversed but left the first period up 3-2 after an escape.

It was 4-4 in the second following an Orsi takedown and Anderson escape when Orsi found another takedown, three nearfall points and three back points. Despite the loss, CHS took the dual when Caiti Campbell (100), Diana Orozco (145), Danica Taylor (152) and Lesly Hernandez (165) accepted forfeits.

Nella Dolan (120) and Aleah Lazure (126) did the same for Skutt. In an exhibition, Anderson took the the mat again and put together a pin at 120 following a takedown and two nearfall points. She eventually had Dolan on the mat at 1 minute, 28 seconds.

Against Norfolk, there were three open weights and four Norfolk wins by forfeit. Orozco lost by pin at 145 in the first head-to-head match to Laila Cuevas. She trailed 6-4 late in the third when Cuevas turned a takedown into a pin with just 12 seconds remaining.

Taylor took 152 when she built a 9-0 lead in the second and found a pin midway through. Campbell dropped the 100-pound match when she felt behind 10-0 and was pinned in the middle of the second. Anderson was beaten at 114 in a 16-7 major decision that was an absolute war.

"She kind of has a crazy, wild style, and she's a risk-taker. She makes it fun to watch," Keiswetter said. "She almost had her there at the end of the second period. ... She's fun to watch and she's getting after it. That's all you can ask."

Taylor is the brother of senior Rylee Iburg who was a team manager last year as a freshman. She said she'd go out if girls wrestling was sanctioned by the NSAA then had some reservations. Convinced to at least give it a try, Taylor has obvious talent and knowledge, but is still trying to put it all together.

"It's awesome to see it start to click for her, because she knows what to do, she just hasn't done it herself," Keiswetter said. "She's hitting techniques that she's never done before. She knows what they are, and you can talk about it, but it's different knowing what to do and actually doing it."

The Columbus girls head to their fourth tournament of the season when they make the short trip Saturday to the Schuyler Girls Invite.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.