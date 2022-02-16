Columbus High State Wrestling 2021: Can't get no satisfaction

Columbus High wrestling has had a good season. The Discoverers qualified for state duals, they've won a tournament and five members of the roster have 30 or more wins.

Yet, there's also a nagging sensation that it also hasn't been totally up to standards.

CHS again lost the opening dual to Grand Island, suffered a home defeat to Norfolk, went 0-2 at state duals, was the runner-up at the Manstedt Invite and was fourth at the HAC Championship.

Columbus has the chance to change the story starting Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The Discoverers are sending 10 to the state tournament, have six with a chance to medal and another who, if he finds his old form, could also earn some hardware.

Those most desperate to find the medal stand are the four seniors. Outside of Blake Cerny, none of the other three has had his final varsity season go as planned, and even Cerny has had his share of disappointments.

What binds the three together is their final chance on the big stage. Each of them has been a part of the lineup for at least two years and each is making at least their second trip to state.

For the four most experienced members of the team, earning a state medal is essentially a milestone that must be achieved for a career to be considered successful. So, you know, no pressure.

"There were some ups last weekend, kind of figuring out how to wrestle for the first time this year. It's been a rough year so far. Getting to the district tournament barely above .500 is not what I was looking for," senior Carter Braun said. "I'm hoping to keep my momentum going from last weekend."

Braun's feelings can be echoed, in at least some since, by his three senior teammates. He went to state last year as a surprise qualifier who took off around the HAC tournament with a bronze medal. He was the district runner-up and won a match in Omaha.

Braun earned his way into the lineup as a junior due to injury and finished the year 21-16. As a senior he's 22-20. He has a gold medal from the Bellevue West tournament but came into the district meet 2-4 in his last six and coming off two losses at state duals.

Rylee Iburg is 34-8 with a gold at the Norfolk Invite but championship losses at district and the Bennington Invite. He also lost in the semis at Manstedt and the HAC.

Levi Bloomquist will finish as a three-time state qualifier but he's only wrestled 14 matches in his final year. A shoulder injury kept him out at the start of the season then a concussion sidelined him again. He went down in January of last year and never made it back in time for state.

Cerny has had the most success, winning four golds while wrestling in five title matches. But like his senior brethren, he doesn't yet have a state medal.

"Definitely walking into the state tournament going to let it all fly," Iburg said. "We've got nothing to lose so we're going to leave it all out on the mat. Most of us, it's the last time we'll ever step on a wrestling mat."

The four seniors are joined by juniors Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera and Liam Blaser. Bice wrestled for a title in 2020. Kucera took fifth as a sophomore and is already a three-time state qualifier. Blaser went 0-2 in Omaha last year.

Sophomores make up the rest of the contingent - Brenyn Delano, Levi Cerny and Kasen Grape. Delano was fourth as a freshman. Cerny and Grape are state rookies.

Delano and Bice are considered favorites to wrestle for a title - both are listed at No. 1 in their weight classes by the coaches association. Blake Cerny, Iburg, Blaser and Kucera are favored to win a medal. Bloomquist has what it takes but may have to pin his opponents early. He's never quite reached his top fitness level after so many trips in and out of the lineup.

Millard South will almost certainly win its fourth straight team title. Columbus is among a group that includes Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista, Norfolk and Lincoln East that will be fighting for second place and the only other team trophy.

"It's going to take everybody to get that runner-up trophy," Iburg said. "Everyone is going to have to battle."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.