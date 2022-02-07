Columbus High still seeking state dual answers

KEARNEY - After a win over an old nemesis, it seemed there could have been a path to the final. But success at state duals remains elusive for Columbus High after a sixth straight trip to Kearney on Saturday.

The Discoverers are now 5-11 all time in the event after losses to Grand Island 45-31 and to Lincoln East 41-25. Columbus needed its secondary performers to come through against the Islanders but they went 0-6 and suffered six pins.

With a championship out of reach, coach Adam Keiswetter inserted several backups into the lineup against East. It was a valuable experience but not one that produced mat success.

Columbus has won its opening dual at state duals just once in six trips. It's also now 0-4 against Grand Island at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Millard North, the heavy favorite for its third title in a row, achieved that feat by defeating Grand Island 45-27.

Saturday was the 10th edition of state duals since its inaugural season in 2013. The Patriots have won six of the 10 titles. Bennington took Class B, Aquinas Catholic won its second in a row in Class C and Sutherland won its first in Class D.

Despite a couple of team losses, several Columbus wrestlers had a productive day. Sophomore Brenyn Delano, junior Liam Blaser and senior Rylee Iburg each went 2-0. Senior Levi Bloomquist wrestled just his 11th match of the year, and just the fourth of 2022 after an early season injury, but won by pinfall.

"It's the bonus points. We've got to be stingier giving away bonus points, other than the last match because it was out of hand at that point. If it weren't for that, it would have been 7-7," Keiswetter said. "It's just frustrating. Some guys had great performances, and some guys got pins when we needed to."

Columbus started the season with a 49-25 home loss to Grand Island and has dropped nine of 10 overall to the Islanders. Grand Island earned a pin and six points for the team score that night on Dec. 2 then went on to record six more falls and a major decision. It was the fifth year in a row CHS had lost to Grand Island to start the year.

Saturday started much better and built toward a potential CHS win when the Discoverers were up 31-18 with five matches remaining. Iburg, Blaser, Blake Cerny and Caydn Kucera came through with pins and Delano won 5-3. But from there, Jaden McFarland, Tyler Zwingman, Carter Braun and Kasen Grape suffered pinfall losses.

Down 39-31 at that point, Keiswetter held Bloomquist out of the last match. The Discoverers last beat the Islanders in December 2020 at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

Columbus had a similarly encouraging start against East and had a 13-3 lead through the first four matches when Bryson Huey won by pin, Blaser scored a 9-1 major and Delano won by 5-1 decision. But following an 18-6 loss to Levi Cerny and a 4-3 defeat by Blake Cerny, Keiswetter substituted the reserves at 126 and 132.

East won seven matches in a row before Columbus won again. The Spartans scored 34 points during that stretch that included four pins. From 120 through 145, East has a wrestler listed in the top six of the state by the coaches association.

"It's a frustrating thing, but in the end it's a team competition," Keiswetter said. "In that last one (East) we decided to save our energy for next week and get some of the other guys on the mat."

Although it went sideways at that point, Keiswetter liked the fight he saw from younger guys such as Eric Slusarski, Jed Johnson and Antonio Granados.

"We brought those guys, so we wanted to let them wrestle, too. Those JV guys behind the scenes, they don't get as much glory, so it's about giving them an opportunity," he said. "How many state champs did Eric Slusarski wrestle this year? How many times has Jed wrestled a state champ ever? Let those guys wrestle the top-notch guys and see what it feels like."

Columbus is back in Kearney this weekend for the district tournament. Other teams in the field are the hosts, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, Omaha South and Omaha Westside.

"None of (the reserves) backed down from the challenge. They wanted it; they wanted to go out and see what they could do against (2020 state champ) Keith Smith or (2021 state champ) Brandon Baustert," Keiswetter said. "The Grand Island won was, man, we're close but we're still not right there; it's frustrating."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.