Columbus High Super Senior: Adrian Bice

Columbus High senior wrestler Adrian Bice reached the mountain top last season, winning his first state title at 126 pounds.

It was redemption for Bice who, as a freshman, lost in the 106-pound state final. The next year, Bice lost in the semifinals at 113 and claimed a fifth-place medal.

As a junior, Bice stood on top of the podium after winning 37 matches before state. He pinned his first three opponents in Omaha before winning by a 4-3 decision in the 126-pound final.

"It was amazing. I got lots of compliments and everything. I've been working for that almost my entire life really," Bice said. "As a kid in middle school, my Dad was telling me this will all work out in high school. It felt amazing."

Entering his senior season, Bice is ready to attack on the mat for the final time as a high schooler. Along with the weight of winning a state title come the expectations to do it again.

"There's a lot of expectations from being a returning state champion. It can be hard sometimes. I lost a match already in my season and I was like already down on my self," Bice said. "I went through like for 30 minutes in my head what I could have done right and what I could have done wrong. I hope to live up to those expectations."

Bice is among six returning state qualifiers and four state medalists for the Discoverers, who finished third at the state tournament last season. As a senior, he said a lot of the wrestlers on the team have looked up to him.

"It's a lot to live up to, but also gives that added bonus of just being a role model and showing what those guys can do," Bice said.

Bice began wrestling when he was 4 years old. The senior said his favorite part of wrestling is competing at the meets and forging his relationships with his teammates.

"It's had a huge impact. It's basically been my whole life really. It really changed a lot for me," Bice said. "If I didn't have wrestling, I don't know ... I would be a nerd studying, which I wouldn't mind actually."

Through three seasons, Bice compiled a record of 109-15. He described his journey to becoming a state champion.

"I came in as a freshman and everyone was like, 'Oh he's going to be a four-timer maybe.' Then I choked my second place there, but that's alright," he said. "I came back sophomore year and didn't do so well and then state champ. Everyone knows me as a wrestler."

Bice is looking to become the eighth Discoverer ever to win back-to-back state titles. The last wrestler to achieve that feat was Colton Wolfe who did it in 2016-17.

"Goals for this season is being another state champ," he said. "I'm going to be working hard for that."