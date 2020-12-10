COLUMBUS HIGH SUPER SENIOR BLAYZE STANDLEY

Columbus High senior Blayze Standley was part of a dark day in Discoverer history.
CHS had four opportunities to win state titles at last year's meet. Columbus had only ever won two individual golds at one state tournament, setting the state for perhaps one of the biggest days in program history.
Instead, by the time all 14 weight classes had been decided, the Discoverers walked away with four silvers. Columbus had only every had that many finalists once before (1982), and on that day there was at least a split with two champs and two runners-up.
Suffering one of those four losses was Standley when he was beaten 10-3, just his fourth loss of the season.
Since then, Standley hasn't dwelt much on the moment as a source of pain. Instead, he finds energy to keep going in the wrestling room, in the offseason whenever things get tough.
"I took it really hard and I used it as motivation to keep working hard. Our athletic trainer (Rob Marshall) had me change the background of my phone to the final score of that match," Standley said. "So, whenever I look at it or open my phone, it always reminds me, always keeps me working hard."
Blayze Standley is named after a moment his mother Rachelle experienced when she was pregnant with him in April 2002. Rachelle, was in a work vehicle that was rear ended by a firetruck that had lost its breaks coming down a hill.
She was life flighted to the hospital unaware that Blayze was in the early stages of the pregnancy. When the Standleys found out, he became the 'Blayze of Glory' for which a namesake was given.
Mom was a youth wrestler back in the day. That seems natural considering her brother, Adam Keiswetter, is the current head coach at Columbus High. Blayze was just 3 or 4 when he first stepped on the mat and about 8 when he began competing.
He doesn't remember much from his youth days other than his struggle to stay fit. Mom and dad weren't big fans of cutting weight at an early age. Thus, Blayze was essentially allowed to eat as he pleased. For little boys, the choices are rarely nutritional.
Oddly enough, it was probably a blessing in disguise.
"It was always fun. I was a little fatter kid, a little rounder than most," Standley recalled. "I didn’t really have many practice partners growing up. So, I had to wrestle older kids. They usually beat me, and that made me want to work harder to beat them."
It also made him believe in his own quality. Often paired with high school partners, Standley observed those kids competing. When they won, it was like he won.
"It was like, 'Oh, I can win because I wrestle him,'" Standley said.
His career advanced rapidly once he reached varsity age. Standley started the first half of his freshman year on junior varsity before finishing 17-8 in varsity competition and earning his way to state.
As a sophomore he won 42, lost 15 and wrestled in his first state semifinal match. Though he suffered a pinfall loss, Standley bounced back with a win before a loss in the third place match.
A year ago he won three tournaments and passed the century mark in career wins.
He's one of two returning state runners-up and the most accomplished guy on the roster. Standley will open his final year at or near the top of his weight class with an opportunity to win the 37th gold medal in school history and become the 28th Discoverer state champ.
Yet, there are more important things than leaving a championship history.
"I hope they see me as a good athlete, but I hope they see me as a good person in general. That’s probably more important to me because reputation goes a long way," he said. "If you’re a good person to begin with, and you’re a good athlete, that’s a good reputation and a good legacy to leave behind."
-Nate Tenopir
