COLUMBUS HIGH SUPER SENIOR BLAYZE STANDLEY

She was life flighted to the hospital unaware that Blayze was in the early stages of the pregnancy. When the Standleys found out, he became the 'Blayze of Glory' for which a namesake was given.

Mom was a youth wrestler back in the day. That seems natural considering her brother, Adam Keiswetter, is the current head coach at Columbus High. Blayze was just 3 or 4 when he first stepped on the mat and about 8 when he began competing.

He doesn't remember much from his youth days other than his struggle to stay fit. Mom and dad weren't big fans of cutting weight at an early age. Thus, Blayze was essentially allowed to eat as he pleased. For little boys, the choices are rarely nutritional.

Oddly enough, it was probably a blessing in disguise.

"It was always fun. I was a little fatter kid, a little rounder than most," Standley recalled. "I didn’t really have many practice partners growing up. So, I had to wrestle older kids. They usually beat me, and that made me want to work harder to beat them."

It also made him believe in his own quality. Often paired with high school partners, Standley observed those kids competing. When they won, it was like he won.

"It was like, 'Oh, I can win because I wrestle him,'" Standley said.