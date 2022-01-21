Columbus High wrestling makes it two straight wins at Kearney

As far back as online records indicate, in this case 2013, Columbus High was on a nine-dual losing streak when the Discoverers went to Kearney two years ago looking to finally solve the Bearcats.

The hosts put on quite the show, complete with walk up music and introduction videos for each wrestler, lights along a runway to the mat, packed bleachers and a big fight feel. CHS left with a 38-28 win and ended more than seven years of frustration.

Kearney answered back the next day at the UNK Duals, but at least the spell had been broken. Columbus returned to the same hyped-up environment and did it again on Thursday night.

Senior Blake Cerny, in one of the biggest moments of his career, delivered a win in the final match that earned CHS a 37-31 victory over its old nemesis.

The dual was tied at 31-31 when sophomore Brenyn Delano and Cerny scored back-to-back decision wins in the deciding matches of the night. Overall, Columbus went 8-6 with five bonus-point wins. Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera and Kaden Brownlow staked the Discoverers to a 13-0 lead.

Carter Braun, Luis Garcia-Gomez and Liam Blaser provided 18 points on three pins in the middle part of the dual.

Just like two years ago, Columbus turned around and faced Kearney again the next day. The Discoverers and Bearcats were set for the third-place showdown at the UNK Duals on Friday - more on that in Tuesday's edition of The Telegram.

"A couple of those matches could have went another way, but the cool part was Blake's performance when it's all on the line. His brother experienced that when we beat Norfolk. It's kind of funny that those brothers have both done that this year. Basically, it came down to whoever won the last match was going to win the dual."

Blake's younger brother Levi, a sophomore, was in the final match of the dual against Norfolk at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 18. Columbus was up two points when he won 4-3.

Thursday in Blake's match there was perhaps even more on the line. The opponent was Archer Heelan, last year's 113-pound state runner-up and a guy who owned a 4-0 record over Cerny. Heelan pinned Cerny when they were both freshman in 2019 and won three times against him again as sophomores. They didn't meet up last year.

If CHS was going to win in Kearney for the second straight time, it all came down to one of its senior leaders making a memory. Two weeks ago he won perhaps the biggest tournament of his career when Cerny was the 120-pound champ at the Manstedt Invite. But in terms of individual matches, Thursday's might have been the biggest.

He took Heelan down in the first period, escaped the bottom and scored another takedown in the second. Up 5-0 to start the third, Cenry held Heelan off from neutral and earned a stalling point for a 6-0 win.

"We never want to be in a position where a kid has to win a match, especially like this because Blake has never beaten him," Keiswetter said. "But he came through."

Cerny likely shouldn't have had it all come down to him had his teammates avoided one big mistake and a controversial call.

Carter Fedde scored the first takedown of the 220 match but was turned split seconds later and suffered back points. He started the second on top and was reversed for a pin. Rylee Iburg was leading the match at 182 5-3 and started the third on top when he was disqualified for a hard return to the mat.

But while those two matches cost CHS 12 points, there were three others that provided a spark by wrestlers that have been struggling as of late.

Sophomore Kaden Brownlow started the year 2-3, wrestled most of December on junior varsity, was fifth at the Manstedt and eighth at last week's HAC Tournament. Since he returned to the varsity lineup he went 4-5 before Keiswetter slotted him in at 138 on Thursday night.

Brownlow rewarded his coach's confidence with a third-period shot and a takedown for a 9-8 win. The win ensured that Columbus was never trailing the rest of the night.

Senior Carter Braun was fourth at the HAC, failed to medal at the Manstedt and has lost six of 10 since the calendar flipped to 2022. But just like he did last weekend in a quarterfinal HAC win over Kearney's Jakob Ransdell, he came up with a pin and an important six points.

Garcia-Gomez, also a senior, was filling in for an injured Levi Bloomquist in December, made a run at the gold medal at the Bellevue West Invite, lost his spot when Bloomquist returned and was beaten for the spot by Antonio Granados when Bloomquist went down again.

Back Thursday in his first varsity match in a month, Garcia-Gomez responded to Kearney's first pin of the night with his own despite falling behind 5-0 in the first period.

"He was losing and the pinned the guy, and Carter Braun gave up the first takedown and pinned the guy. If you don't have those then we're in a position where Blake would have had to pin for us to tie or something like that," Keiswetter said. "It was fun, the atmosphere was amazing."

And just as big as Cerny was Delano winning 8-5 the match before him after also surrendering the first takedown. He escaped and led 3-2 after the first and 6-3 after two. His opponent, Kaedun Goodman, had two third-period escapes but the second was after Delano generated his third takedown in what proved to be the winning shot of the match.

Blaser, one of four Discoverers with a pin, also trailed when he was taken down in the first period and gave up two nearfall points to Sawyer Schilke. He fought back and took a 5-4 lead in the second with a takedown then quickly converted it into a pin at 2 minutes, 56 seconds.

Columbus was 3-0 in preliminary duals Friday at UNK then dropped a championship bracket matchup with Broken Bow 33-24. That put Kearney and Columbus face-to-face again, this time for third place.

The Discoverers came into the day eighth in the wildcard dual standings. Their last chance, other than Kearney on Friday night, to add to their average and earn a spot at state duals is home Tuesday against Lincoln North Star.

"We're definitely one of the top eight teams. We've wrestled Papillion-La Vista and Norfolk and it came down to one match," Keiswetter said. "We're definitely within striking distance of all of those teams. We just need our kids to perform, avoid giving up bonus points and get pins if we can."

