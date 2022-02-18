Columbus wrestlebacks put Discoverers in position for state trophy

All four of Columbus High's first-round losers fought back for victories, the Discoverers earned seven wins overall in the first two consolation rounds and Columbus gained ground on the team race Friday afternoon at the state tournament.

While Brenyn Delano, Blake Cerny, Adrian Bice and Caydn Kucera did their part Thursday with two wins and waited for the semifinals Friday night, Columbus High's six other qualifiers came back Friday afternoon and produced bonus points in five matches.

Those results pushed Columbus up into second place with 67.5 points. The Discoverers were third when Thursday ended. Millard South, as expected, is well ahead with 90.5 points.

Grand Island, Lincoln East, Norfolk and Papillion-La Vista are nipping at the Discoverers' heels and within striking distance. The Islanders have 64, Spartans 62, Norfolk 58 and the Monarchs 57.

"They're out there trying to get themselves where they want to be but I think they're fed by the team points," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Some of them came up short, but the ones that are winning are looking for those bonus points; that's awesome. That shows that they're team players."

Seniors Rylee Iburg (170 pounds) and Levi Bloomquist (160) both won in the first round but were defeated in the quarters. Sophomores Levi Cerny (113) and Kasen Grape (182), senior Carter Braun (152) and junior Liam Blaser (195) all suffered defeats in their first match. Three of those, Blaser, Braun and Iburg, made it to Friday night one win away from reaching the medal round.

Those that lost their second match and were eliminated nonetheless helped score team points in one way or another.

Cerny didn't win a head-to-head match but added three to the total when he accepted a forfeit in the first round of consolations. Bloomquist lost both matches on Friday but had a first-round pin on Thursday that added bonus points.

Iburg came back from Thursday's loss with a dominant pin that took less than a minute. Grape had an 11-2 major decision before he was eliminated. Blaser scored a pin then a 13-4 major on his way to Friday night.

But the most dramatic moment of the afternoon went to Carter Braun when he won 9-7 in sudden victory time of the second round consolations. He and Lincoln Southwest's Garrett Morgan were tied 2-2 after the first period. Morgan led 5-2 after two and was up 7-4 with seconds remaining.

A second stalling call brought Braun to within two. He took a shot with three seconds remaining and appeared to hit a takedown just in time. Initially, the referee waved it off. But after assistant coach Brian Brownlow asked the head official to consult with his assistant, Braun was awarded the two points. He won with a takedown 19 seconds into overtime.

"He's had so many of those comeback victories where he's been losing by five and he comes back for a pin," Keiswetter said. "He's got that capability. He's in the match no matter what happens."

As much as Keiswetter and the team was delighted for Braun, there were equally as disappointed for senior Levi Bloomquist. Picked as a Super Senior this winter, Bloomquist has had back-to-back seasons beset by injuries.

A broken collar bone, concussion and shoulder injury has taken away large parts of the last two seasons. He missed out on state last year and looked like he might again in his last year of varsity. But Bloomquist made it back two weeks ago and was eased back into the lineup.

Unfortunately, while his skill set is more than capable, the combination of rust and fitness was a challenge he couldn't quite overcome. He was pinned by No. 1 Nick Hamilton of Papio on Thursday night then lost 7-1 Friday to No. 5 Ben Enders of Millard North.

Bloomquist won't leave with a state medal to his name, but he's definitely got the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates for a relentless will.

"He gave it everything he had. You've got to be proud of him. His shape, where he's at, he's doing awesome," Keiswetter said. "Three-time qualifier and he's had a lot of highlights in his career, amazing comeback victories and a lot of pins."

The others who were eliminated on Friday, Cerny and Grape, look to capitalize on a youthful state experience. Both are also wrestling up a weight class and should be in a much more comfortable position next year.

"They didn't make excuses (for wrestling out of their class). They just go out there and fight and wrestle their hardest," Keiswetter. "You can't ask for anything more from those guys. ... For them to be state qualifiers and be competitive is awesome. They both have more to come."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.