OMAHA -- In the opening set of matches of the NSAA State Wrestling Championship, the Columbus boys had seven wrestlers compete in the consolation rounds.

The seven Discoverers that took part in the opening rounds of the consolation brackets all took a loss on Thursday.

Of the seven, only two would advance to the third round of consolation matches which took place later on Friday (after print deadline). Jaeston Delano and Liam Blaser were the two Discoverers that advanced.

Jaeston (25-20) earned a pin in the opening round of the 152-pound consolation bracket against Ryan Manning of Lincoln Southwest.

The Columbus freshman would follow up that win by beating Labrian Parker in a 10-6 decision. Jaeston started hot against Parker earning five first-period points off a takedown and a three-point nearfall. Parker would close the first with a two-point reversal.

The Discoverers' lead would grow in the second as he recorded a reversal and a two-point nearfall to Parkers one reversal.

Heading into the third period, Jaeston led 9-4, before he would record an escape to take a 10-4 lead and with four seconds left Parker recorded a takedown falling four points short.

"He lost but he's building himself back. He had a couple of crazy matches there," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said. "He's fun to watch, he's one match away from being a medalist. I like his chances."

Blaser (37-8) recorded a win Thursday so he advanced directly to the second round of the 195-pound consolation bracket.

Blaser, a senior, would pick up his win over Thomas Roth of Millard North via pin at 1:38.

"He's been wrestling well, he's lost but he's good at bouncing back. Last year he lost the first round and came back and won third, hopefully, he can do that," Keiswetter said.

The two still have chances of medaling.

The other five Discoverers that competed Friday morning had their seasons come to a close as Levi Cerny, Kaden Brownlow, Marcus Beltran, Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey all suffered a second loss.

"The thing about wrestling is that it teaches us how to handle wins and loses and the hard of the process of getting there," Keiswetter said. "I'm proud of those guys, we got some awesome kids in our program and it's a huge tradition at Columbus."

Cerny (19-23) opened the day with a win in the first round of the 106-pound consolation bracket pinning Oscar Pena at 3:34.

Cerny would then have his junior season come to an end due to a 5-1 decision loss against Leo Kriegler of Papillion-LaVista South.

Brownlow (29-12) also picked up a win to start the day beating Colton Hauschild of Lincoln North Star in a 5-4 decision.

The close match started as all Hauschild with the Navigator jumping out to a 4-0 lead over the Discoverer after a takedown and two-point nearfall in the first period. Brownlow would finish strong, recording all five points in the second period on an escape, takedown and 2-point nearfall.

Jaime Sterling would end Brownlow's junior season on a 2-0 decision in the second round of the 145-pound consolation bracket.

Beltran (14-11) wrapped his junior season up Friday splitting his 160-pound consolation matches. He won his first over Randy Smith of Omaha North in a 10-2 major decision.

Beltran would then have his season come to a close against Ethan Kowalek in a 3-1 decision.

Fedde (16-18) lost in the opening match to Trent Buescher of Kearney with a pin in 28 seconds in the 220-pound consolation bracket to end his junior season.

Huey (16-18) dropped his lone match of the day to Jase Frost of Lincoln East. Frost pinned Huey at the 2:04 mark ending his wrestling career at Columbus.

Fedde and Huey were the lone Discoverers to not record a win in Omaha.

"It's hard man, they've come a long way, they're not happy like Carter Fedde, he's beaten some guys that are still in the tournament," Keiswetter said. "I think it's part of the process, he started wrestling late, I think as an eighth grader. This is his fourth year and some of these kids have been wrestling for like a decade."

The remaining four Discoverers of Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice, Mason Petersen and Cayden Kucera all compete in the state semifinals Friday (after print deadline).

Columbus girls

The lone Discoverer girl, Marissa Anderson, earned a pinfall victory over Lakeview's Ellison Berkeland. Anderson pinned Berkeland at 1:31.

The junior from Columbus would then have her season come to an end against Omaha North's Chelsey Robinson via pinfall at 4:00.

"It's fresh right now, lots of ups and downs that was the same opponent she lost to in the district tournament," Keiswetter said. "It was kind of back and fourth match like that too. Her goal is to be our program's first-ever state medalist and she came up short of that. It's not fun when you lose but I think it's part of the process."

Anderson recorded the first girls' victory in the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament with the pin over Berkeland.

"In the end, she's the trailblazer of our program, she was the first girl that wanted to wrestle in Columbus," Keiswetter said. "She was on the boys team as a freshman and last year they started girls wrestling, she's kind of the ring leader and I think it's cool to see her qualify."

Anderson will have one more season to earn that goal and medal at state.

"She's disappointed she didn't want to come here and win just one match, she's a legit contender," Keiswetter said. "Big picture she needs to keep doing what she's doing and maybe fine-tune some details. We just got to get her to have a good and productive offseason, come back and hopefully have a productive senior year. It would be a pretty cool ending to her career if she could be Columbus' first medalist or even state champion."