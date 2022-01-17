Columbus Wrestling: Conference crowns for Bice, Delano

Like everyone else on the roster, Columbus High's Brenyn Delano and Adrian Bice had designs on making history last season. Competing for the first time in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship tournament, the Discoverers were eager to announce their arrival to their new league.

Delano, a freshman, was among the favorites for gold until he lost in the quarterfinals. Bice, a sophomore, was 15-3 at that point but was left out of the action following some lingering issues from a foot injury.

Columbus was missing two other regulars and had to settle for sixth place and middle of the pack.

Saturday, CHS hosted the HAC tournament, and Delano and Bice were back in the same position - anticipating a big day. They both delivered with runs to titles as dominant as any champion in the field.

Two others, Caydn Kucera and Levi Blaser, also wrestled for championships. Columbus collected nine medals among its 14 representatives and was fourth in the standings.

"Brenyn was basically untouched; he just dominated. He looked really good on his feet, scored multiple takedowns. He's going to be hard to beat, and no one was close," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Adrian wrestled the returning state champ at 113, beat the guy in Grand Island, and, usually, when guys wrestle a few times, it gets closer; not this time. Today, the guy kind of went for something and, boom, right to his back and pinned him. You've got to be happy for him."

Delano was also undoubtedly fired up to compete a week after missing weight at the Manstedt Invite. In order to be a team player and help complete the lineup, Delano wrestled at 113 pounds in the first semester. But intent on competing at 106, he began to make his descent for the second semester.

He didn't quite get there for the Mandstedt at Central Community College and watched as his teammates won three titles and finished team runnners-up.

Saturday at home there were just five other opponents to overcome. Regardless, Delano looked like he could have taken on a full 16-man bracket with little resistance.

A bye in the first round set him up against Alex Gates of Grand Island in the semifinals. The sophomore built a 7-2 lead through the first period and was up 10-2 through the second. He gave up an escape to start the third but then held Gates off until the final 20 seconds when a takedown made the final score 10-5.

Braedyn Rakes, a 25-8 sophomore from Lincoln East waited in the title match. Delano made it as uneventful as the semis. He was up 6-1 after the first period then added a reversal and five nearfall points in the second. His only shortfall on the day was in not producing a pin. Even so, he took the gold 13-1.

Bice needed three wins at 126 to become the third HAC champ in school history. He needed just 21 seconds in the quarterfinals for a pin and put together a 10-1 major decision in the semifinals. East senior Brandon Baustert, the 2021 113-pound state champ who went 20-0 on his way to state gold, awaited in the finals.

Baustert hasn't been quite as good this season, going 24-3 ahead of meeting Bice. One of those three included a 10-2 loss to Bice at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 17. As Keiswetter mentioned, not much has changed since then.

This time it was a takedown six seconds into the match that had Bice in control. It took him the rest of the period, but the CHS junior found the opening he needed and pinned Baustert just as the time for the first period expired.

"He's kind of on a new level this year, and he looks amazing," Keiswetter said.

Bice is 21-3 with three tournament titles this year. He lost to Class B No. 1 Braiden Kort in his first match of the year and at the Fracas, but those were by final scores of 3-2 and 1-0. Millard South's Gino Rettele also defeated him in a dual on Dec. 14 9-8.

Bice has won every other match, but Saturday's semifinals, last week's Manstedt title and the first matchup with Baustert, by fall.

Delano is 20-1. His only loss was at the Fracas to Norfolk's returning state champ, 113-pound sophomore Jesse Lewis.

Kucera came up short to Lincoln East's Keith Smith, a senior who was a state bronze medalist last season and the 106-pound champion in 2020 thanks to a win over Bice in the title match.

Kucera won twice by pin before a 5-2 victory in the semifinals of the 132-pound tournament. Smith had an answer to every one of Kucera's shots, but the Discoverer junior took the mat without intimidation and gave himself a handful of opportunities.

"(Smith) is one of the top wrestlers in the state right now. He's placed at (Fargo Nationals) and he beat Adrian in the finals two years ago; he's very good," Keiswetter said. "Caydn wasn't scared. He had a double leg once but couldn't finish it."

Blaser saw a 13-match win streak come to an end in the 195-pound title match against Fremont's Benny Alfaro. A 12-1 major and a 10-5 decision put the two head-to-head in a match that featured No. 4 at 195 (Blaser) and No. 4 at 220 (Alfaro).

Neither created any offense in the first. Alfaro escaped in the second. Blaser did the same in the third but then gave up a takedown with 35 seconds remaining. Blaser got away with three seconds to go but didn't have enough time to change the outcome.

Other medalists included Levi Cerny (113) in sixth place, Blake Cerny (120) splitting four matches and taking fourth, Braun doing the same for fourth at 152 and Rylee Iburg winning three out of four, suffering a loss in the semifinals, but coming back for third.

Columbus scored 159 points and was 15 and 1/2 behind Grand Island in third. Norfolk took the title 230-215 over Lincoln East. The Panthers had six champs and 12 on the medal stand.

"Too many guys lost too many close ones. (A conference title) was possible if everybody did what they could do," Keiswetter said. "(Norfolk) pretty much maximized their point-scoring potential. I don't know if I saw them lose any close matches, and they beat us head-to-head a couple of times."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.