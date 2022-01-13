 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cross County/Osceola Wrestling: Graham reaches 26-0

  • Updated
  • 0
Cameron Graham

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham looks for a chance to turn his opponent from top position last month at Lakeview. Graham improved to 26-0 and won his fourth gold medal of the season last weekend at Malcolm.

 Nate Tenopir

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham took a few more steps toward an unbeaten season on Saturday in Malcolm when he won his fourth gold medal of the year.

Graham improved to 26-0 behind four pinfalls then a decision over the No. 4-rated wrestler in the coaches association. Thus far, Graham is on the same path he was a year ago at this time when he was unbeaten heading into a triangular against York and Milford.

That event was back up on the schedule Thursday when CCO traveled to Milford to face the Eagles and the Dukes. 

Graham was one of four Twister medalists in Malcolm where they were eighth as a team out of 16 with 51 points. Yutan lost six times in the finals but had eight total finalists and took the top spot in the team standings with 202 points - 35 better than runner-up Concordia/DC West.

Graham (160 pounds) made his fourth run to gold with three pins in the first period and one in the second. He was on the mat for a total of just 6 minutes and 4 seconds in his first four matches.

People are also reading…

That earned Graham a title bout against Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic. Alberts came in 24-1 but suffered his second loss when Graham built a 7-0 lead in the first period. Despite a takedown and two nearfalls in the first, Graham was never able to put Alberts away. Alberts scored a takedown in the second and two in the third but Graham escaped one and reversed the other. He held Alberts off for an 11-7 win - just the third time this year he's been pushed to the full six minutes.

Channer Marsden was third at 145 with a pin, a 5-0 win, 9-2 semifinal loss then a pinfall victory in the bronze medal match. His only loss was to 17-3 Isaac Kult of Yutan.

Tyler Shoup (120) lost his first and last match but won three in the middle and was fifth. Two second-period pins and a 7-2 decision went in his favor. He lost by fall to Max Egr of Yutan and Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic.

Koy Mentik didn't win any of his five matches at 106 but was awarded sixth. Kalan Lane (113) went 1-2, Liam White (126) was 0-3, Tony DeWitt (126) was 1-2 and Ty Racek (152) was 0-3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crowded field at Manstedt

Crowded field at Manstedt

Four teams are within seven points of each other after the first day of wrestling at the Norm Manstedt Invitational hosted at Central Communit…

Shamrocks in top half at Aquinas

Shamrocks in top half at Aquinas

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier wrestled for a title while sophomore Spencer Wittwer made an appearance in the semifinals on Sa…

Columbus girls split home duals

Columbus girls split home duals

Columbus High girls wrestling was back in front of the home crowd for the first time in more a month on Tuesday, showing just how far some tea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News