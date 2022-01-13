Cross County/Osceola Wrestling: Graham reaches 26-0

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham took a few more steps toward an unbeaten season on Saturday in Malcolm when he won his fourth gold medal of the year.

Graham improved to 26-0 behind four pinfalls then a decision over the No. 4-rated wrestler in the coaches association. Thus far, Graham is on the same path he was a year ago at this time when he was unbeaten heading into a triangular against York and Milford.

That event was back up on the schedule Thursday when CCO traveled to Milford to face the Eagles and the Dukes.

Graham was one of four Twister medalists in Malcolm where they were eighth as a team out of 16 with 51 points. Yutan lost six times in the finals but had eight total finalists and took the top spot in the team standings with 202 points - 35 better than runner-up Concordia/DC West.

Graham (160 pounds) made his fourth run to gold with three pins in the first period and one in the second. He was on the mat for a total of just 6 minutes and 4 seconds in his first four matches.

That earned Graham a title bout against Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic. Alberts came in 24-1 but suffered his second loss when Graham built a 7-0 lead in the first period. Despite a takedown and two nearfalls in the first, Graham was never able to put Alberts away. Alberts scored a takedown in the second and two in the third but Graham escaped one and reversed the other. He held Alberts off for an 11-7 win - just the third time this year he's been pushed to the full six minutes.

Channer Marsden was third at 145 with a pin, a 5-0 win, 9-2 semifinal loss then a pinfall victory in the bronze medal match. His only loss was to 17-3 Isaac Kult of Yutan.

Tyler Shoup (120) lost his first and last match but won three in the middle and was fifth. Two second-period pins and a 7-2 decision went in his favor. He lost by fall to Max Egr of Yutan and Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic.

Koy Mentik didn't win any of his five matches at 106 but was awarded sixth. Kalan Lane (113) went 1-2, Liam White (126) was 0-3, Tony DeWitt (126) was 1-2 and Ty Racek (152) was 0-3.

