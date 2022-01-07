Crowded field at Manstedt

Four teams are within seven points of each other after the first day of wrestling at the Norm Manstedt Invitational hosted at Central Community College-Columbus.

Sitting on top with 55 points is Valentine and followed by Gering with 54.5, Columbus with 53 and Boone Central with 48.5.

Eight CHS wrestlers and nine from Boone Central remain on the championship bracket for day two which will being on Saturday morning.

Each weight class consisted of a preliminary round of competition that determines the championship and consolation brackets for the next round. Most wrestlers saw at least two matches on Friday while some, like Columbus High's Blake Cerny, Tyler Zwingman, Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey each wrestled four times.

Columbus wrestlers who qualified for the championship bracket include Levi Cerny (106 pounds), Blake Cerny (120), Adrian Bice (126), Kaden Brownlow (132), Kasen Grape (160), Antonio Granados (170), Rylee Iburg (182) and Liam Blaser (195).

Levi Cerny needed just two pins to move on. Blake Cerny put together four pins in four matches. Bice pinned two opponents, both in the first period. Brownlow beat one by pin and lost to another by 13-2 major decision.

Grape was a perfect 4-0 with three pins and a 12-4 major. Granados was 2-1 with two first-period pins and a pinfall loss with 12 seconds remaining in his final match. Iburg accepted a medical forfeit then pinned an opponent midway through the second. Blaser won three times, each by fall.

Jaden McFarland (138), Zwingman (145), Carter Braun (152), Fedde (220) and Huey (285) will each look to finish as high as ninth.

Boone Central's Carson Wood (120), Tracy Perez (126), Gavin Dozler (132), Jaxon Schafer (138), Sam Grape (145), Ashton Schafer (160), Colton Ray (170), Hank Hudson (195) and Dakota Rose (285) are all in the running for gold.

Wood, Dozler and Hudson each went unbeaten.

Valentine has 10 in the championship bracket while Gering has eight.

Columbus is the No. 5 ranked tournament team according to the NSWCA and features six rated wrestlers. Boone Central is unranked in Class B. Gavin Dozler is the only rated Cardinal.

Gering is listed No. 8 in Class B tournament ratings and has four rated wrestlers. Valentine is the No. 3 tournament team in Class C with three in the top six.

