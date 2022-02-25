David City wrestling: Exceeding expectations

OMAHA - The first round at the state tournament initially confirmed coach Tahner Thiem's deepest fears. Although the David City roster had a handful of wrestlers experienced with Omaha, the state tournament and achieving on the big stage, most of the nine state qualifiers were unproven.

That was never more obvious than when seven of the nine lost their first match and were immediately on the brink of elimination. But almost as if a flip was switched, five Scouts came back Friday and fought through the consolation bracket. Four of those fought all the way to the medal stand.

When the weekend had come and gone, David City was back in the top 10, two champions joined the program's illustrious history and, perhaps, a bridge was constructed for getting back to the top in the near future.

"At times this team was not even rated in the top 10 for duals and for team tournament," Thiem said. "To go out this year as a sixth-place tournament team, sixth-place dual team and have two champions and five total medalists is a successful season in my opinion."

Although several members of the lineup had questions, what wasn't in question were the chances for at least one Scout to join 29 others who have stood atop the state podium. Tre' Daro came ever so close last year, losing a 12-1 major decision to unbeaten Josh Miller of Arlington in the Class C 170-pound title bout.

Daro returned to state 37-2 and determined to finish what he had started. A 10-2 decision, quarterfinal pin, 8-6 semifinal victory and 6-1 championship win put him on top.

Simon Schindler joined him there capping a 38-1 season by winning 15-0 in the first round, by fall in the quarters, in a 6-5 ultimate tiebreaker in the semis and 2-0 for the title.

Daro bested Jed Jones of Twin River thanks to a five-point first period in the semis. He won gold over Aquinas Catholic's Michael Andel by not allowing any offense and riding Andel out for more than three minutes. It was the third time the two had met. All three wins went to Daro.

It was also the fourth time a wrestler from David City and Aquinas Catholic met for a gold medal. The Monarchs had a 3-0 record until Daro earned one for the Scouts.

"It's hard to put into words. I've been working for this moment and this day since I was a freshman, and now it's finally coming true and the hard work has paid off," Daro said. "I remembered the pain that I felt after getting my butt whooped (last year) in the finals and I held on to that."

Schindler made a run to his first title match despite allowing two takedowns to O'Neill's John Alden in the semifinals. He led 3-2 to start the third but was taken down early on and had to escape again for the tie.

It came down to an ultimate tiebreaker and Schindler keeping Alden on the mat for 30 seconds. A reversal of Central City's Tristan Burbach 33 seconds into the third gave him the gold medal. Thiem called Schindler's career one of the best stories David City has had in recent years.

"He came out of nowhere from the beginning of his career until now," Thiem said. "When he was in fifth, sixth grade he stepped away from the sport for a bit and I had to beg him the first day of seventh grade to get him to come back. He did and just got progressively better each year."

Thiem is hoping for much of the same for most of those who were also in Omaha. Kendall Schindler, Keaton Kloke, Barrett Andel and Brayden Johnson were making their first appearances. Ethan Underwood was back but was 1-2 at state last year.

Johnson and Underwood recovered from first-round losses with three wins in a row to make the medal round. Johnson, a sophomore, took a step toward more in the future. Underwood, a senior, picked up a medal before the end of his career.

"In 2020, when we won state, we graduated four quality seniors. Last year we also lost six state qualifiers. Essentially, most of the guys that scored for us this year were backups or in middle school in those championship seasons," Thiem said. "This group of guys were waiting in the wings waiting for their opportunity to be the scorers."

Fellow senior Josh Spatz, was also back on the podium and matched his fifth-place finish from 2020. He lost 11-9 in his first match before wins of 8-0, 8-4 and 10-5.

In a rematch with Wahoo Neumann's Max Lautenschlager, who beat him in the first round, Spatz led 5-4 when Lautenschlager was forced to forfeit due to injury. Spatz's career ended with an 11-0 loss but four trips to state and two medals.

Sophomore Kendall Schindler bounced back from a loss Thursday with a win Friday but was eliminated in the second round of consolations. Fellow sophomore Kloke went 2-0 in his first state appearance. Senior Zach Bongers went 2-2 and ends his career as a three-time state qualifier. Barrett Andel went 0-2 but has another year to win a state medal.

"David City will return one state medalist next year, Brayden Johnson, and three other state qualifiers, Keaton Kloke, Kendall Schindler and Barrett Andel," Thiem said. "We look for those four guys to be leaders on next year's extremely young team."

As Thiem mentioned earlier, David City was sixth in Class C with 89.5 points. Aquinas Catholic won its fifth state title behind one champ, four finalists, seven medalists and 141 points. Central City scored 104.5 and was the runner-up.

The last time David City was not in the top 10 was 2012. In the 10 years since that tournament, the Scouts have won three state titles and finished runner-up twice. David City says goodbye to those seniors mentioned as well as Brian Solis and Nicholas Carlson.

"This seasons team was a fun one to be apart of," Thiem said. "We had very little for drama or disciplinary action this year. Although we may not have won as many tournaments or duals as years past, it was a blast to see these young men grow from week to week."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

