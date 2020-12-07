Depleted Discoverers third at Bennington

Competing with much less than a full roster, Columbus High wrestling struggled to keep up with Aquinas Catholic and hosts Bennington on Saturday. Discoverer wrestling settled for third with two champs, two runners-up and seven medals.

Columbus scored 117 points and finished well back of Bennington with 166 and Aquinas at 207. Aquinas had four champs and three runners-up. Bennington had just two gold medalists and two others in final matches but also had 12 total medal winners.

CHS was less than 100% two nights earlier in a dual loss at Grand Island. That only got worse on Saturday when three Discoverers made their varsity debut. Missing were state qualifiers Tanner Kobza, Alex Korte, Liam Blaser and Rylee Iburg.

Columbus wrestlers that reached finals matches included Blake Cerny at 113 pounds, Adrian Bice at 120, Levi Bloomquist at 160 and Blayze Standley at 182.

Cerny pinned one opponent in less than a minute then won by pinfall in the championship midway through the second period. Bice also needed just two wins to claim gold. He won in the semifinals in 1:05 then was even faster in the finals with a pin in just 56 seconds.