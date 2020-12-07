Depleted Discoverers third at Bennington

Competing with much less than a full roster, Columbus High wrestling struggled to keep up with Aquinas Catholic and hosts Bennington on Saturday. Discoverer wrestling settled for third with two champs, two runners-up and seven medals.
Columbus scored 117 points and finished well back of Bennington with 166 and Aquinas at 207. Aquinas had four champs and three runners-up. Bennington had just two gold medalists and two others in final matches but also had 12 total medal winners.
CHS was less than 100% two nights earlier in a dual loss at Grand Island. That only got worse on Saturday when three Discoverers made their varsity debut. Missing were state qualifiers Tanner Kobza, Alex Korte, Liam Blaser and Rylee Iburg.
Columbus wrestlers that reached finals matches included Blake Cerny at 113 pounds, Adrian Bice at 120, Levi Bloomquist at 160 and Blayze Standley at 182.
Cerny pinned one opponent in less than a minute then won by pinfall in the championship midway through the second period. Bice also needed just two wins to claim gold. He won in the semifinals in 1:05 then was even faster in the finals with a pin in just 56 seconds.
Two wrestlers from Elkhorn South denied Columbus a sweep in the finals. Bloomquist pinned his semifinal foe midway through the third period then suffered an 11-2 major decision loss to South's Ayden Welch in the final.
Standley won a 16-3 major decision to begin the day but then lost 7-2 to Henry Thomsen of Elkhorn South.
Other medalists included third-place showings by Brenyn Delano (106), Cuba (170) and Justin Gaston (195).
Cuba went 3-1 in his first varsity tournament. He won by three pins and lost in the semis by pin to Cole Neimi of Elkhorn South.
Delano suffered a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker loss to Cadyn Cole of Bennington in the first round, won by forfeit then suffered a pin with 45 seconds left in his final match.
Gaston lost by first-period-pin, bounced back with a second-period pin then took bronze with a pin over Jessie Smith of Boys Town in the third period after building a 13-4 advantage.
Jaden McFarland was 0-2 at 126, Wyatt Spragg was 0-2 at 132, Isaiah Westfall went 0-2 at 152 and Carter Fedde was 0-2 at 220.
Columbus has the rest of the week to rest, heal and allow time for wrestlers to work down to the proper weight. CHS is in action Saturday at the Creighton Prep quadrangular that also features Millard North and Papillion-La Vista South.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
