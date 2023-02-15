Before the season, the Columbus High wrestling team came in with high expectations. It returned the third-most state tournament points in Class A after finishing third.

The road to Omaha this season wasn't smooth. The Discoverers battled injuries and tough defeats. However, everything came together on Saturday as 11 punched tickets to state and Columbus brought home its first district title in three years.

Columbus' 11 boys state qualifiers compete at 9 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center with junior Marissa Anderson competing in the 115-pound girls' tournament at 3 p.m.

Senior Adrian Bice is looking to repeat as the 126-pound champion after a 35-5 campaign. If he finishes atop the podium in Omaha, he would become the first Discoverer to win consecutive state titles since Colton Wolfe in 2016-17.

Bice has dealt with the pressure and expectations that come with being a reigning state champ all season. However, he said he's felt calmer this year

"It feels a lot more chill," Bice said. "A lot more pressure off, which kind of sounds weird but it feels like pressure off."

Liam Blaser is chasing state glory in his final state run after taking home bronze last year.

The senior competed with all top 195 contenders this season in Norfolk's Kayden Kettler, Fremont's Benny Alfaro, Millard South's Caeden Olin and Grand Island's Justyce Hostetler.

Blaser said he's been able to learn from all those matches.

"It's the same thing at state. I had a tough draw (at districts). This is a sport where you're going to have to put your shoes on, tie them up and go get it," Blaser said. "It's what I'm going to have to do. I have to take it match by match and whatever happens, just got to go and give it my all."

Brenyn Delano aims to continue his upward trajectory at state after placing fourth in 2021 and collecting bronze last year. The junior's been dominant this season going 40-1, setting the tone with a team-high 158 takedowns.

"Go win. That's my main goal," Delano said. "Takedowns, takedowns and win."

Caydn Kucera, along with fellow seniors Bice and Blaser, looks to surpass his fourth-place finish last season with a state title in his final state meet in Omaha.

The senior enters state with a 27-3 record and will face Lincoln Southwest's Alex Jochum in the 138 first round.

"My goal is to win it," Kucera said. "It's my last time. Got to make something happen."

Levi Cerny capped an 18-21 regular season with his second straight state appearance. The junior lost both matches at state last year.

After claiming third at districts Saturday, Cerny said he's looking to reach the podium at 106.

"It was beneficial (competing at state last year)," Cerny said. "It showed me what I had to do and how much better I had to get to have a shot at placing and have a shot at making it to the state tournament."

Mason Petersen stormed out of the gates as a freshman for the Discoverers, winning eight of his first 10 matches. On Dec. 16 at the Flatwater Fracas, Petersen suffered a knee injury.

It was unknown whether he would be able to return this season, but in Columbus' final week of the regular season, the freshman returned to the mat winning his final four matches before districts.

Petersen claimed the district title Saturday and enters his first state tournament as a No. 1 seed.

"It took a lot," Petersen said. "From the trainers here to all my teammates to help me get back into wrestling shape because I took a lot of time off, but the trainers got me here pretty quickly and my teammates pushed me to get back into wrestling shape. I'm all ready to go.

Along with Petersen, Kaden Brownlow, Jaeston Delano, Marcus Beltran, Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey will make their debuts at the state tournament.

Brownlow, after losing in the heartbreak round by one point last season, won the 145 district title and improved to 28-10.

"My goal is just to go down there, wrestle my best and just try to get on that podium," Brownlow said.

Jaeston joins his brother Brenyn in Omaha. The freshman 152-pounder went 23-19, pinning Omaha Benson's Tydell McLaurin in the consolation semifinals and recording a 12-1 major decision over Elkhorn South's Zen Fallquist at districts.

"I feel like the more matches I have, the more confidence I get with how the wrestlers are and how I can feel them, create better angles and shoots and just helped me wrestle better," Jaeston said.

It's been a long journey for Beltran. He went 3-20 as a freshman and lost 15-0 in the district consolation semifinals. As a sophomore, Beltran competed on the JV team. He also returned from a broken elbow last year and a concussion at the start of this season.

On Saturday, he earned his spot at state with a pair of pins to finish third at 160.

"To come back into the lineup with the varsity took a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, I would say a lot of tears, but especially a lot of dedication," Beltran said. "I wouldn't be here without all my teammates and all of my supporters."

Fedde and Huey each finished a win shy of getting to Omaha last year. That drove Fedde all off-season leading into his junior season.

"I was thinking about it all year," Fedde said. "During football season, obviously football at the time was the main focus, but I was pretty excited to start wrestling and redeem myself."

Huey punched his first trip to state in his senior season after going 11-25 last season at 285.

"It feels really good. I've been working my butt off," Huey said. "I just needed dedication and coaches helping me and pushing me."

Marissa Anderson will represent Columbus in the girls' state wrestling tournament. The junior, who placed fourth last season when only the top three wrestlers qualified for state, punched her ticket with a bronze medal at districts on Feb. 4.

"It feels amazing because I really pushed myself this year and exceeded my expectations," Anderson said.

Anderson heads to Omaha with a 20-9 record. She'll face Wahoo senior Grace Darling for the second time Thursday after pinning her on Jan. 5 at the Norm Manstedt Invite.

The junior looks to be the first girl state wrestler to medal in school history.

"Obviously, to medal but just to at least be the first girl to win the first match and at least make it to the second round," Anderson said.

Blaser described the team as a family due to its strong bond. For the seniors, they're ready to compete with the team one last time.

"I think that's what's finally settling in. I think Adrian (Bice) can say the same thing. We have one more practice and then we're done," Blaser said. "As much as wrestling is on the mat, you don't realize how much it is of a team sport in the locker room and with the guys. I think I'm going to miss that the most."