Discoverers defeat Kearney in seniors' final home dual

In a front of a packed and lively crowd, the Columbus High boys wrestling team finally got to compete in a home dual Tuesday against Kearney.

The dual was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was postponed due to snow. The wait was worth it for the Discoverers as they defeated Kearney 38-28, avenging Friday’s 35-30 loss to the Bearcats.

Seniors Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera, Cody Cuba, Liam Blaser and Bryson Huey all won the final home match of their careers.

“Some of it was performances and flipping results on them. Some of it was strategizing a little bit. As a coaching staff, we’re trying to create matchups we thought were beneficial, but I think in the end it’s all about the atmosphere,” Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. “Mr. (Jeffery) Peabody brought the pep band. That was amazing. We have the best student section. I don’t think anyone is close. That pumps our guys up when they perform their best in this atmosphere. The environment was amazing.”

Kucera started off the dual with a 10-0 major decision over Seth Philippi. The 138-pounder recorded a pair of three-point nearfalls in the second period along with a first-period takedown and a third-period reversal.

After three straight Bearcat wins by decision, Columbus retook the lead for good on three consecutive pins from Kasen Grape, Cuba and Blaser.

Grape pinned Andrew Smith at 1 minute, 44 seconds. Cuba defeated Taj Wilson at 1:01 and Blaser beat Alec Newell in 19 seconds.

Huey entered the third period against Israel Uma trailing 5-4. Uma elected the bottom position, but Huey was able to turn him onto his back and pin him at 4:16 to put Columbus ahead 28-12.

Brenyn Delano secured a 15-3 major decision against Kaden Kowalek on six takedowns, one two-point nearfall and one escape. Bice clinched the dual win for the Discoverers with a 42-second fall of Jackson Lavene.

“It just felt really good. First match coming out and getting the win just carried us through. I know we had some tough losses in there, but it was a great team effort,” Blaser said. “I think 170 through 195 we all had pins. 220 was a tough match, but then 285 we got them back. It was just a great team effort tonight and really shows us what we’re capable of this year.”

Getting the chance to wrestle in its home gym for the Discoverer seniors was a long time coming. They had a home dual against Hastings postponed twice and eventually canceled because of weather.

Columbus then had to wait an extra five days to host Kearney. In the end, the five seniors earned wins in their final home event.

“It was great. Bryson Huey, got to love it. He’s attacking. He’s kind of a crazy wrestle,” Keiswetter said. “He’s always going for big moves and he was taking risks out there trying to win for his team and himself too. To see him go out like that in his last home event, that was fantastic. Couldn’t be more proud of him.

“Same thing with Cody Cuba getting that win on Senior Night. It was awesome. Caydn Kucera started it out for us. He built the momentum from the very get-go, taking the guy down hard at the edge of the mat. That pumps the crowd. It was awesome.”

Blaser recorded his 18th fall of the season as he improved to 28-4 on the season. Since placing fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Jan. 14, Blaser has won seven consecutive matches.

“I have some tough losses this year. A lot of mentally challenging losses, but we watch film, we come back and we work harder trying to get on top,” Blaser said. “I have a tough match on Thursday and I’ll strategize against him and see what it comes down to, but it always comes down to February. That’s all we know about.”

Blaser’s four-year career record to this point is 106-25 with two state tournament berths and a bronze medal at last year’s state meet. The senior described what it has meant to wrestle at Columbus.

“Columbus has given me a great experience with wrestling and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else in the world,” Blaser said. “Just being a part of a family that runs for 50 years is something great and I look forward to still being a part of it in the future too.”

The Discoverers improved to 10-8 in duals this season with their final two duals of the season taking place Thursday. They’ll travel to Omaha Creighton Prep to face the Junior Jays and the best team in the state in Millard South.

“It’s great competition,” Blaser said. “We see the best of the best at those tournaments at that dual, so we’re just really ready to go to see where we are at the end of the year.”