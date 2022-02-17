Discoverers make Friday plans

OMAHA - Four Columbus High wrestlers are one win away from wrestling for a state title at the 2022 Nebraska Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Senior Blake Cerny, juniors Adrian Bice and Caydn Kucera and sophomore Brenyn Delano each won twice and advanced to the Friday evening session when the attention of Nebraska high school wrestling fans will be firmly fixed on the floor of the CHI Health Center.

Levi Bloomquist and Rylee Iburg gave themselves a chance with wins in the first round but lost quarterfinal matches. Levi Cerny, Carter Braun, Kasen Grape and Liam Blaser all lost in the first round and have the difficult task of winning three straight to reach the medal round.

Bice is making the state semifinals an annual tradition. He's a perfect 3 for 3 in reaching the semifinal round after settling for a silver medal as a freshman and losing in the semis as a sophomore then coming back for a fifth place medal.

Delano, Kucera and Cerny will all be semifinal rookies. Cerny will also be collecting his first state medal regardless of what happens from here on out.

Ten total wins puts Columbus in third place of the team standings after day one. CHS has 50.5. points, 3 and 1/2 behind Lincoln East in second and more than 30 behind leader Millard South, the favorite in good position to win its fourth state title in a row.

"When you win district, you set yourself up to get in the semis," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "We don't worry about who they're wrestling, it's how they're wrestling, and they're performing awesome."

Bice was the most dominant of the four double winners, pinning two opponents in a combined total of less than two minutes. He needed just 21 seconds in the first round then led 3-0 in the next round before he eventually found the turn for a pin at 1 minute, 31 seconds.

Cerny was a pinfall winner in the first round after building an 11-2 lead that he finished off with 14 seconds left in the second period. He was unable to turn Cree Soe of Omaha Bryan for more than back points in the quarters but dominated a 20-4 win after allowing the first takedown.

Kucera spent more time on the mat than Bice but also walked off with two falls. He stuck Jacob Snow of Lincoln Southwest at 1:16 then repeated that effort in 2:55 over North Platte's Ethan Jackson. Kucera will be on the medal stand again after he was fifth as a sophmore.

Delano started off much better than last year and built a 5-0 lead through the first two minutes of the first round on his way to a 12-1 major decision. He needed just 29 seconds in the quarterfinals for a pin. He'll collect the second medal of his career after losing his first match last season but then fighting all the way through the backside for fourth place.

"It was all business; it's awesome to see that," Keiswetter said. "Those guys came here focused. They've got goals they're trying to achieve, and it's awesome to watch them do it. They're not joking around in the hotel room. To them, it's a business trip and they're serious about letting all the hard work pay off."

Bloomquist pinned his first foe with 11 seconds left in the first period for his first state win in two years after missing the last half of last season with injury. But in the semis he ran into 49-0 Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista and was put on his back late in the first period.

Iburg won by fall also late in the first period but then had to face Husker recruit Antrell Taylor of Millard South and eventually lost by fall.

Levi Cerny was pinned at the end of the match by returning state champ Jesse Lewis of Norfolk, Braun lost by 16-0 technical fall to No. 4 Luke Andres of Lincoln Pius X, Grape lost by 19-4 tech fall to Luke Rathjen (44-12) of North Platte and Blaser suffered just his sixth defeat of the season by 9-1 major decision against No. 2 Charlie Nosal of Millard West.

Those four will start the consolation round at 12:30 p.m. Friday and roll right into the second round of consolations where Bloomquist and Iburg will be awaiting opponents.

The semifinals begin at 5 p.m.

