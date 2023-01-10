Discoverers place second at Norm Manstedt Invite, four crowned champions

Columbus High boys wrestling completed the 53rd Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus Saturday with the runner-up team title, 11 medalists and four champions.

The Discoverers totaled 202.5 points with Lincoln East the only team to score more with 260. After pool play on Friday, 11 Columbus wrestlers competed in the championship bracket on Saturday.

Of the 11 placement matches, Columbus won 10 of them. Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera and Liam Blaser captured individual titles. Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey claimed bronze medals at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Laitenn Braithwait placed fourth in his first varsity meet of the season. Carter Eisenmann, Kaden Brownlow and Kasen Grape finished the two-day meet in fifth and Jaden McFarland wrestled to a seventh-place finish.

"These guys are just seasoned veterans, even the freshman. They've been wrestling for a long time," Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "They've been in these high-pressured scenarios where they have to stay in good position and win the one-point matches. When the pressure's on, these guys rise to the occasion."

The Discoverers won all four first-place matches. Delano took the mat first at 120 pounds against Valentine and reigning Class C state runner-up Will Sprenger. The junior pulled out the victory by a 3-2 decision with a first-period takedown and a second-period escape. Sprenger escaped Delano in the first and third periods.

"I knew he was really good. I only wrestled him one time before like freshman year maybe," Delano said. "I know first takedown normally wins the match, so get the first takedown then I can slow it down and just hang on for the win. Probably shouldn't do that, but it works all the time for me so that's what I try to do."

Delano, who improved to 21-0, earned six wins over the two days. On Friday, he pinned Pierce's Skyler Stern in 45 seconds and David City's Keaton Busch in 4 minutes, 26 seconds. Delano concluded Friday with a 24-8 tech fall of Adams Central's Logan Stenka.

The junior reached the final Saturday with a quarterfinal fall of Pierce's Draydin Gossman at 1:59 and a 16-4 major decision over David City's Keaton Kloke in the semifinals.

"I was just getting to my shots, hitting my setups so just doing that and constantly getting takedowns," Delano said. "Conditioning myself in my matches really helps in those close matches like my finals match."

Delano's recorded nine falls, three tech falls, three major decisions and four decisions this season. After winning a state bronze medal last year, Delano said the biggest improvement he's made is his constant movement.

"So far good. Weight's been pretty good since I moved up to 120. Pretty healthy. So far 21-0 so just scoring points," Delano said. "I think that (the final) was my closest match all year, so just getting takedowns all match. That's my goal, getting a lot of takedowns and getting a lot of points."

Kucera (14-1) captured his second gold medal of the season winning all six matches. In the 138 final, the senior squared off against Lincoln East's Cole Toline, a reigning state runner-up who entered the final with a 31-2 record.

After a scoreless first period, Kucera escaped from Toline with 1:20 left in the second before recording a takedown 63 seconds later to lead 3-0 entering the third.

Toline scored a reversal with 30 seconds remaining, but Kucera immediately escaped and rode out a 4-2 victory.

"I knew coming into it he was a defensive wrestler," Kucera said. "He didn't really shoot, so I knew I would have to be smart about my attacks and kind of just be smart about my read attacks on him."

Kucera posted three wins on both days. He recorded two 57-second pins of Adams Central's Austin Imler and Tekamah-Herman's Brady Braniff before ending Friday with a 21-6 tech fall of David City's Jace Rerucha.

The senior defeated teammate Carter Eisenmann 10-0 in the quarterfinals and earned an 11-6 win over Kearney Catholic's Sam Luther in the semifinals. Luther led 4-2 after one period following a takedown and a two-point nearfall. Kucera scored the next seven matches to take control.

On Saturday, Kucera recorded eight takedowns, one three-point nearfall, one two-point nearfall, four escapes and one reversal.

"The first day wasn't really the best, but I knew we had to pick it up a little bit," Kucera said. "We just warmed up a lot better and got my mindset right and kind of just went out with an attitude that we're just going to go out and win this thing and that's what happened."

Bice (21-3) earned five wins at Manstedt at 126. The senior defeated Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner 3-2 in the final. All three points were scored in the second period with an escape and a takedown occurring 10 seconds apart.

After a penalty awarded Shaner a point, Bice allowed the Spartan to escape with three seconds left to seal the victory.

Bice pinned his way to the quarterfinals with falls of 1:49 against Adams Central's Matthew Mousel, 48 seconds against David City's Brittin Valentine and 43 seconds versus Kearney Catholic's Clay Rasumussen.

In the quarterfinals, Bice defeated York's Emmitt Dirks 7-1 with three takedowns and one escape. He pinned Wahoo's Grady Meyer at 1:12 in the semifinals.

Blaser (20-1) extended his winning streak to 15 on Saturday with five falls in five matches. The senior pinned York's Keagyn Linden at 4:24 in the 195 championship match. On Friday, he defeated Tekamah-Herman's Cole Booth at 1:57 and Adams Central's Bladen Blecha in 41 seconds.

Blaser earned a quarterfinal win over Battle Creek's Dahkota Zlomke at 51 seconds and Boone Central's Thomas Roberts at 3:51 in the semifinals. Through 21 matches this season, Blaser has recorded 13 falls.

Fedde (17-8) took home the bronze medal after a 5-1 meet. The junior finished with five falls with the quickest coming in the second round Friday at 15 seconds against Oakland-Craig's Jarrod Metzler.

After a quarterfinal pin at 1:49 over Schuyler's Qu'Ran Cook, eventual 220 champion Hank Hudson of Boone Central defeated Fedde by fall, sending him to the third-place match. The junior bounced back with a fall at 2 minutes against Wahoo's Dominek Rohleder.

Keiswetter described the meet as Fedde's breakout performance.

"He did all the stuff we all know he can do in the practice room and brought it out when the lights are on, so that was amazing," Keiswetter said.

Huey (13-5) went 4-2 over the two days, claiming a bronze medal by medical forfeit against Pierce's Dawson Raabe. It was the senior's first varsity medal of the season.

He earned a spot in the championship bracket following a 31-second fall of Nathan Elledge of South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 and a pin of Centennial's Paul Fehlhafer at 2:37.

Huey made quick work of Syracuse's Chance Buchanan in Saturday's quarterfinal, pinning him in 33 seconds. The senior lost to Battle Creek's Elijah Hintz in the 285 semifinals.

Braithwait (8-5) claimed fourth place at 132 going 3-3. He split his four pool matches with a fall of Fremont Bergan's Logan Meyer at 1:12 and an 18-3 tech fall of Syracuse's Peyton DeMello.

In the quarterfinals, Braithwait pinned Oakland-Craig's Oliver Johnson at 5:29 to reach the semifinals. Lincoln East's Gabe Turman defeated Braithwait for the second time in the Manstedt Invite, sending the freshman to the third-place match against David City state medalist Brayden Johnson.

Johnson broke the scoreless deadlock in the third period on a reversal with 1:24 remaining in the match.

Eisenmann (10-3) placed fifth at 138 with his only losses coming to the two finalists in Kucera and Toline. After three falls on Friday, the freshman bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with an 8-2 win over York's Hudson Holoch and a 4-3 victory over Valentine's Gavin Sandoz. Both Holoch and Sandoz were state qualifiers last season.

Eisenmann took down Holoch three times and escaped from him twice. In the fifth-place match against Sandoz, Eisenmann took a 3-0 lead in the second period on an escape and a takedown. He tacked on an escape in period three.

After winning three of his four matches on Friday, Brownlow (12-6) lost to Barret Brandt of Syracuse in the 145 quarterfinals. He finished the meet strong with decision wins over David City's Daren Vodicka and Schuyler's Chris Shannon.

Brownlow defeated Vodicka 7-3 on two takedowns, one reversal and one escape. The junior won 13-7 against Shannon, outscoring him 8-2 in the third period to break a 5-5 tie. Brownlow totaled two three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, two takedowns and one escape.

Grape (15-9) took home a medal at 170 going 5-2. He pinned three opponents on Friday and earned a spot against Pierce's Blake Bolling in the quarterfinals.

Bolling won 8-4, but Grape recovered with a 3-0 win over Oakland-Craig's Tristen Coates and a pin of Boone Central's Colton Ray at 4:12. The junior escaped in the second period and took down Coates for a two-point nearfall in the third.

McFarland (9-6) rounded out the Discoverer medalists, placing seventh at 145. He pinned Adams Central's Isaac Henry in 33 seconds, Bergan's Zain Ericksen in 1 minute and Valentine's John Fulton in 1:13 on Friday.

The junior fell to Centennial's Jarrett Dodson by fall in the quarterfinals and to Shannon by major decision in the consolation semifinals. McFarland ended the tournament with a 52-second pin of Vodicka.

The Discoverers will head to Norfolk for a dual on Tuesday. The Panthers are 13-2 this season with their only losses coming to undefeated Millard South and Lincoln East.

After that, Columbus will head to Lincoln Southwest on Saturday for the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships. Keiswetter said he's pleased with the progress the team has made.

"They're doing great. The things we've been emphasizing in practice they're doing in the matches. That means a lot and making a mistake, fix it and so on and keep repeating that process," he said. "The ones that are losing a match are fixing that, practice and hopefully win that match next time or maybe lose by less points or maybe win by more points. Just keep using all these matches as training for the end. That's what we're trying to do for."