Discoverers still can't solve Islanders

Columbus High wrestling led 24-0 on four straight pins Thursday at Grand Island but also gave up 12 points on open weights and saw the Islanders storm back for a 43-33 win.

CHS was open at heavyweight and 138 pounds. The Discoverers were also missing Alex Korte, Rylee Iburg and Tanner Kobza from the lineup. Grand Island was down a handful of wrestlers as well. How the result may have changed with full squads is unclear. What was clear is that Columbus still has yet to solve the puzzle that is Grand Island.

Records available indicate that the Islanders have taken a season-opening dual win over the Discoverers for at least the last 10 years in a row.

"A lot of good stuff happened, but we still lost," coach Adam Keiswetter. "We've lost to them other times, too, at dual tournament and state duals. It always comes down to just a few points."

Columbus won six of the 14 weight classes and five of those six by way of pinfall. Grand Island won eight, had pins in four, a major decision in another and the two forfeits.

Kasen Grape (160 pounds), Levi Bloomquist (170), Blayze Standley (182) and Liam Blaser (195) started the night with four pins in a row, all of which came in the second period.