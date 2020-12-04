Discoverers still can't solve Islanders

Columbus High wrestling led 24-0 on four straight pins Thursday at Grand Island but also gave up 12 points on open weights and saw the Islanders storm back for a 43-33 win.
CHS was open at heavyweight and 138 pounds. The Discoverers were also missing Alex Korte, Rylee Iburg and Tanner Kobza from the lineup. Grand Island was down a handful of wrestlers as well. How the result may have changed with full squads is unclear. What was clear is that Columbus still has yet to solve the puzzle that is Grand Island.
Records available indicate that the Islanders have taken a season-opening dual win over the Discoverers for at least the last 10 years in a row.
"A lot of good stuff happened, but we still lost," coach Adam Keiswetter. "We've lost to them other times, too, at dual tournament and state duals. It always comes down to just a few points."
Columbus won six of the 14 weight classes and five of those six by way of pinfall. Grand Island won eight, had pins in four, a major decision in another and the two forfeits.
Kasen Grape (160 pounds), Levi Bloomquist (170), Blayze Standley (182) and Liam Blaser (195) started the night with four pins in a row, all of which came in the second period.
The highlight of those wins was Bloomquist. The junior trailed 12-0 and looking to be in position to lose by technical fall before he turned the match on its head and put Kolby Lukasiewicz on his back.
Justin Gaston looked in position to make it five straight pins to start the night and build a 30-0 lead. But while he had his opponent in a half Nelson, Anthony Navarro rolled Gaston over and went from potentially suffering a pin to winning by one.
Brenyn Delano at 106 picked up another pin for Columbus, and Blake Cerny upset No. 2 Juan Pedro Jr. 4-2 at 120 pounds for the last two CHS wins of the night.
Cerny's victory was a measure of revenge on a wrestler who denied him the medal round at state last season.
After Cerny's win, Grand Island closed out the dual with victories in the next five matches, all that included bonus points. CHS led 33-15 when Grand Island went on its run.
"Going into it, I wasn't sure how it was going to go. It seemed like we were in for a blowout," Keiswetter said. "For our guys to start off the way they did, that was really big in giving us a chance.
"We feel good about it even though we lost because a lot of those guys were in their first varsity matches."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
