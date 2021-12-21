Discoverers this close to a Fracas title

Columbus High wrestling left Grand Island on Saturday fifth at the annual Flatwater Fracas - a two-day dual tournament that features 20 or more programs each year.

It's no different than a year ago when the Discoverers went 3-2 and claimed the same spot in the team standings. This time around though, the margin from first to fifth was only a handful of results.

Columbus wrestled three teams to a 7-7 tie in head-to-head matches. The Discoverers won one of those and lost the other two by a difference in bonus points.

Overall, CHS won six of eight duals, went 57-44 overall in head-to-head matches and had nine wrestlers that won at least five out of eight matches. Levi Bloomquist returned from injury and went 6-0. Brenyn Delano, Blake Cerny, Adrian Bice and Rylee Iburg were each 7-1.

"It just shows, besides Millard South, which, they're on their own level, we're right there with everybody," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "With a few minor changes I think we can beat those teams."

Columbus went 5-1 in its pool and earned a spot on the silver bracket for the championship round. CHS defeated Lincoln Southeast 54-27, Norfolk 35-31, Waverly 51-25, Bellevue East 48-31 and Smith Center (Kansas) 66-6. The lone loss was to Hastings 39-34.

Hastings is the top ranked team in Class B according to the NSWCA. The Tigers feature four rated wrestlers in the lineup.

Hastings won the first four matches against Columbus and led 24-0 when CHS stormed back with two pins and a forfeit. The Discoverers won four of the final seven after that but only picked up bonus points thanks to Bryson Huey's pin at heavyweight and Brenyn Delano's 14-5 major decision at 113 pounds.

Hastings had two pins and a 1-0 win during that stretch. The difference in pins for the Tigers, 6-3, plus a forfeit for the Discoverers, made the difference in a final five-point margin.

Columbus won the first five over Southeast on four pins and a forfeit for a 30-0 lead, won five in a row with an 18-12 lead over Waverly to take control, won six of the final seven while trailing 25-12 against Bellevue East and won every match other than an 8-2 decision at 145 and an 8-6 sudden victory at 138 against Smith Center.

Smith Center won the first and last match, CHS won the middle 12. The last was one of Kucera's only two losses on the day when he gave up a takedown to Bentley Montgomery in overtime.

But perhaps the most meaningful part of the first six duals was the win over Norfolk. The Panthers surged ahead 19-15 on four straight wins from 138 to 160. The answer from the Discoverers was three straight pins and a 33-19 lead. Norfolk had pins at 220 and 285 and pulled to within two points but Levi Cerny won at 106 in a 4-3 decision in the final match.

A runner-up finish in Pool B put Columbus on the silver bracket with Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln East. CHS lost to Papio 36-32 then defeated East 40-29.

The Monarchs ran off four straight pins with the dual tied 9-9 and took control for good. CHS answered with five straight wins, but two majors, two pins and a decision only accounted for 23 points. Papio remained in the lead 33-32 then won the last match when Caden Sterling defeated Discoverer freshman Tyler Zwingman 10-4.

Bloomquist, Iburg and Liam Blaser each pinned their opponents to start the dual with east and gave Columbus an 18-0 lead it never surrendered. The Spartans threatened late when they rattled off three straight wins with a major and two pins late in three of the final five matches. Hanging onto a 31-29 lead, senior Carter Braun's 6-1 decision and sophomore Kasen Grape's second period pin denied East the comeback.

Grand Island, Hastings and Blair made the gold bracket for the team title. Each took turns beating the other. Hastings downed Grand Island 36-30, Grand Island defeated Blair 37-33 and Blair upended Hastings 34-30. Tiebreakers made Grand Island the champs, Blair runner-up and Hastings third.

Columbus had already beaten Hastings in a dual on Dec. 9. But at a tournament that also featured Norfolk, the rivalry may have taken emotional precedence. Keiswetter said if his group had treated all eight duals like the one against Norfolk, CHS might have enjoyed a higher team finish.

"Papillion and Hastings, it didn't have the same feel. If we had that same intensity, maybe win all those duals," he said. " ... We can compete with all those teams if we put forth our best performance."

In addition to the five wrestlers mentioned that went 6-0 or 7-1, Kucera and Blaser were 6-2 and Levi Cerny and Braun went 5-3.

"Realistically, if we score more bonus points. or give up less, we can beat all those teams," Keiswetter said. "That's encouraging; it's not like they're out of reach."

Columbus heads into break for the next five days before returning to training on Monday. The Discoverers are back in competition against Omaha Skutt at home on New Year's Eve. The start time is currently set for 5 p.m. though there is discussion about moving it up in the day.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.