PAPILLION - After placing as a district runner-up the previous two seasons, the Discoverers brought home the District A-3 title Saturday at Papillion-La Vista South.

Columbus entered the placement matches well behind leaders Grand Island, but the Discoverers won their first nine placement matches, recording four falls, three decisions, one major decision and one medical forfeit to finish the meet with 189.5 points, 5.5 ahead of the Islanders.

The Discoverers saw 11 wrestlers punch their ticket to the NSAA Class A State Wrestling Championships. Brenyn Delano, Levi Cerny, Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera and Liam Blaser will make their return to state. Mason Petersen, Kaden Brownlow, Jaeston Delano, Marcus Beltran, Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey all punched their first ticket to Omaha.

"It was awesome. It felt like we just kept winning and winning. It all started with Levi Cerny. It's like a dual, build some momentum. He went out there tenacious and he got a fast pin," Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "It was like momentum building throughout that whole thing. We were only favored to win two or three of those final matches. I feel like half of our team outperformed the seeds."

Brenyn, Bice, Petersen, Kucera and Brownlow ended the day as district champions.

Brownlow (28-10) recorded a 57-second fall of Grand Island's Gavin Pedersen in the quarterfinals and a 52-second pin in the semifinals against Bellevue West's Jesse Gage to qualify for state.

In the 145-pound first place match, Brownlow defeated Elkhorn South's Jordon Boyles 9-2 on a three-point nearfall, two takedowns and two escapes.

"It feels amazing," Brownlow said. "I've been working for this for quite a long time. It feels great."

In last year's consolation semifinal, Brownlow sported a 3-0 lead with under a minute remaining. Kearney's Cisco Rivas recorded a takedown and a two-point nearfall in a span of nine seconds to win 4-3.

On Saturday, the junior made sure to leave no doubt this time around.

"I fell short last year and I felt like I fell short of my goal, so I got my goal this season so I'm very happy," Brownlow said. "This year, I'm on weight. That feels amazing because last year I was kind of under. I worked a little harder in the offseason. Did what I needed to do."

The junior has won eight straight matches. Since winning bronze at conference on Jan. 14, Brownlow has won 17 of his last 20 matches.

"It feels great coming off a district championship, so I'll just try to carry that and just wrestle what I need to do to win," Brownlow said.

Brenyn (40-1) repeated as a district champion with three pins at 120. He defeated Fremont's Roberto Morales at 3 minutes, 32 seconds, Elkhorn South's Colin Critser at 3:50 and Grand Island's Madden Kontos at 47 seconds.

"It's awesome, third year in a row," Brenyn said. "I want to be a four-time medalist, at least a four-time qualifier. That's my main goal, so feels pretty good."

It's been a dominant season for the junior with more than half of his wins coming via fall. He's secured three tech falls and six major decisions.

Brenyn leads the Discoverers with 158 takedowns. The junior's also recorded 15 two-point nearfalls and 13 three-point nearfalls.

"I think I've been wrestling the best I've wrestled all my life, so that's what I've been wanting to do," Brenyn said. "Scoring takedowns on my feet and just getting points for the team."

It'll be a family affair for the Delanos as Brenyn's brother Jaeston punched his ticket to Omaha at 152. Jaeston (23-19) bounced back from an 11-7 semifinal defeat with a pin of Omaha Benson's Tydell McLaurin at 1:30 in the consolation semifinals.

The freshman earned bronze on a 12-1 major decision against Elkhorn South's Zen Fallquist. Jaeston took down Fallquist four times, pinned him for a three-point nearfall and escaped.

"We've been wrestling forever since we were younger," Brenyn said. "Wrestling downstairs on our carpet, always getting the best of me all the time so it's really awesome we get to share this moment together going to state in Omaha."

Caydn Kucera (27-3) earned his fourth trip to state with his second district title. The senior pinned Grand Island's Ryker Booth at 3:02 in the quarterfinals defeated Elkhorn South's Michael Lovejoy 17-3 in the semifinals and Bellevue West's Tanner Hosick 6-2 in the 138 first place match.

"It's my last year. I feel pretty good," Kucera said. "Really confident going into this tournament and going to leave it all out there. It's my last ride and kind of just get it done."

In the final two matches Saturday, Kucera recorded five takedowns, two two-point nearfalls, one three-point nearfall, four escapes and one reversal. Kucera also reached a milestone securing his 100th career win.

"It means a lot," he said. "I've been doing this for way too long. It's about time."

Bice (35-5) joined Kucera as a four-time state qualifier, pinning his way to his fourth district title.

The reigning state champ recorded a 33-second fall of Fremont's Kale Pehrson in the quarterfinals and then back-to-back pins at 1:06 against Papillion-La Vista South's Carter Gable and Grand Island's Kaden Harder in the semifinals and 126 first place match, respectively.

Petersen (16-3) captured his first career district title with a 50-second pin of Benson's Melwah Htoo, a fall at 2:59 versus Lincoln High's Hset Htoo and an 11-4 decision against Grand Island's Cristian Cortez.

The freshman scored seven points in the third period to pull away from Cortez, finishing the bout with a pair of two-point nearfalls, two reversals, one takedown and one escape.

After returning from an injury just two weeks ago, Petersen pushed through the pain to get to Omaha.

"Mason (Petersen) getting his first district title as a freshman. That's huge," Keiswetter said. "They're attacking what they think is his weak point. They're grabbing his leg trying to bend it backwards. He's wrestling through that stuff."

In the placement rounds, Cerny (18-21) set the tone for the Discoverers with a 45-seconds fall of Elkhorn South's Owen Schaecher in the 106 third place match.

The junior qualified his second straight state tournament after pinning Bellevue West's Peyton Witte in 38 seconds in the consolation semifinals.

Marcus Beltran (13-9), following a 16-1 tech fall in the quarterfinals, had to win in the heartbreak round after losing 5-2 in the semifinals to Papio-South's Camden Ralston.

The junior pinned Bellevue West's Cesar Valencia at 1:53 to punch his ticket to Omaha. In the 160 third place match, Beltran defeated Grand Island's Andrew Pittman by fall at 1:26.

Blaser (35-7) clinched his third trip to state, earning bronze at 195. After a pin of Bellevue West's Nate Treat at 1:05 in the quarterfinals, the senior lost 5-2 to Grand Island's Justyce Hostetler in the semifinals.

The senior bounced back with a 17-4 major decision of Elkhorn South's Logan Peterson on five takedowns, one two-point nearfall, one reversal and one escape. In the third place match, Blaser won by medical forfeit for his 100th career victory.

Carter Fedde and Bryson Huey placed fourth at 220 and 285, respectively, for their first trip to Omaha.

Fedde (27-18) earned a quarterfinal pin of Benson's Ker Htoo at 1:14 and a 27-second fall of Grand Island's Emanuel Cantero in the consolation semifinals.

The junior lost to Ralph Keen of Elkhorn South by a 7-5 sudden victory in the third place match.

Huey (16-16) posted a 35-second pin of Bellvue West's Bryce Luehring in the quarterfinals and a fall of 1:46 against Benson's Zakreya Abughalyoon in the consolation semifinals.

The senior lost to Elkhorn South's Ciioer Perrien 5-3 in the third place match.

Columbus has battled tons of adversity, recovering from injuries and tough defeats. At the most important time of the season, Keiswetter said he feels the team is peaking.

"This is the healthiest we've been all year. We've had so many kids injured and there are still some kind of injured. They don't want to just be a state qualifier. They want to go state, try to go on the podium and put our names on the wall and last forever," Keiswetter said. "I think that's something that makes me feel proud as a coach because they're not just trying to do the minimum just to get there. They're not excited to be a participant. They want to be a state medalist and be a state champion."