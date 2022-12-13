Discoverers win Bellevue West Invite with 11 medalists

Columbus High boys wrestling won its first meet of the season Friday at the Bellevue West Invite. The Discoverers ended the day with 11 medalists and 215.5 points, five more than meet runner-up Papillion-La Vista South.

Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice and Caydn Kucera earned their first gold medals of the season. Marcus Beltran, Liam Blaser and Carter Fedde took home silver.

Levi Cerny, Marcus Peterson, Jaeston Delano and Kasen Grape claimed bronze and Kaden Brownlow was the team's lone fourth-place medalist.

"I think we're doing great. Each week we're a little better. Overall, I think the tournament was a little tougher than last year," Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Papillion-La Vista South, they have some good guys. Beat us at a couple weights. Guys are progressing. We're inching our way towards where we want to be later on."

The margin of victory was determined by senior Bentley Willison. Keiswetter said Willison was on the bus to go to the JV meet at Lincoln Northeast Friday, but was called into action as Cody Cuba was out sick.

In his first ever wrestling tournament, Willison earned five points, winning two matches. He won by sudden victory 9-7 over Aurora's Collin Stolpe and by fall in the 182 seventh place match over Elkhorn's Fon Mofor.

"The first match he ever won in his whole life is an overtime match. He doesn't even know the rules. When he gets called for locked hands, he doesn't understand why," Keiswetter said. "We got some incredible depth on our team, which is awesome. In dual meets, if somebody's getting hurt or sick like the Bentley (Willison) situation. He just popped right in there and did great."

In his first tournament of the season, Brenyn won all five matches at 126 pounds. He started the meet with two tech falls of 19-4 and 22-7 against Elkhorn's Cooper Johnson and Papio-South's Carter Gable.

Brenyn took down Gable six times in period one, twice in period two and once in period third. He also escaped and recorded a three-point nearfall in the second period. In the third round, Brenyn pinned Omaha Gross' Cooper Franks at 1 minute, 6 seconds.

The junior defeated Wahoo's Grady Meyer by an 11-6 decision. Brenyn led whistle to whistle with four takedowns, a two-point nearfall and an escape. In the final match of the day, Brenyn pinned Aurora's Jack Spiehs at 2:53.

"Brenyn was on fire," Keiswetter said. "He was just taking guys down left and right. He looked awesome."

After a disappointing defeat in the 132 final at the Bennington Invite, Bice (7-1) recorded four wins. The senior pinned Bellevue West's Creighton Jongeling at 1:06, Carter Reichenberg of Elkhorn North at 1:52 and Omaha Gross' Brayden Herring at 24 seconds.

In the third round, Bice defeated Papio-South's Reece Santamaria by a 9-1 major decision. A takedown a three-point nearfall in period one, a reversal in the second period and a takedown in the third resulted in nine points for Bice.

"Adrian's (Bice) a pinner. Always has been," Keiswetter said. "He's real quick off the whistle and gets those takedowns and pins a lot of guys. I think he was looking good."

Kucera (4-0) started his season with two pins, one win by decision and one by major decision. He pinned Elkhorn North's Johnny Radicia and Johnson County Central's Braiden Nichols at 3:52 and 21 seconds, respectively.

The senior earned a 5-1 decision victory against Papio-South's Royceon Skogerboe behind two takedowns and one escape. In the 145 final, Kucera defeated Boys Town's Phillip Carstens by a 15-7 major decision.

Kucera led 7-5 after two periods following three takedowns, two escapes and one penalty. The senior outscored Carstens 6-2 in the final two minutes thanks to a pair of takedowns and escapes.

"Kucera did awesome. The kid from Boys Town, really crazy match," Keiswetter said. "It was back and forth, put him on his back and the guy didn't surrender or give up. He kept fighting. We gave up a takedown in the third period. Exciting match."

Beltran (6-2) won his first three 160-pound bouts by first-period pin. His quickest win was against Elkhorn's Nick Pagliuca in 1:09. In the final match of the day, Beltran lost to Papio-South's Camden Ralston by a 12-7 decision.

The junior fell behind 6-2 following a takedown, reversal and a two-point nearfall by Ralston. Beltran cut the deficit to 8-5 heading to the third after an escape and a takedown. Ralson put the match out of reach with a reversal and a two-point nearfall.

"He's (Beltran) a scrappy kid. That attitude of never surrender, never give up. You can't put that heart inside of a kid. He's a fun kid to coach. He just keeps fighting out there," Keiswetter said. "Doesn't matter what the score is. He's already had a couple matches this year where he's losing and comes back with a third-period pin."

Blaser (5-1) went 3-1 on Friday. After a 7-1 decision over Cannon O'Connor of Papio-South, he pinned Johnson County Central's Tucker Thomas and Elkhorn North's Cole Ovens at 34 seconds and 1:17, respectively.

In the 195 final, Blaser squared off against Elkhorn's Mason Villwok in a matchup of state bronze medalists from last season. Villwok by an 11-2 major decision.

Fedde (6-3) bounced back from a round one defeat with four consecutive wins to silver. He pinned three opponents, all in the first period. The junior defeated Johnson County Central's Cameron Lowther in 23 seconds, Boys Town's Colton Polson at 1:11 and Elkhorn's Gavin Glover at 1:21.

Fedde won by decision in the fourth round 13-6 against Wahoo's Dominek Rohleder. An early 7-2 advantage for Fedde carried him to the end. He tallied four takedowns, three escapes and one two-point nearfall.

Entering this season, Keiswetter labeled Fedde as the team's dark horse.

"He (Fedde) works so hard. He's an amazing kid. He's the one that stays after practice and wants to work out and stuff. He started wrestling late and it's hard being a young heavyweight. It's hard to do. They're almost wrestling seniors every time out," Keiswetter said. "He's getting there and it's bit frustrating because we all want him to get there faster. He's making strides. Even in the matches he loses, he's showing us something real good. Moments of wow, just amazing technique execution. He's a threat to those heavyweights because he's just so fast. He never quits moving."

Jaeston (6-4) captured the first medal of his high school wrestling career going 3-2 on the day. The freshman pinned his first two opponents of the day, Elkhorn's Weston Welch and Aurora's Elijah Perez.

After back-to-back defeats sent Jaeston to the 152 third place match, he squared off against Papio-South's Jack Sherrell. Jaeston won by fall at 1:23 to leave with a bronze.

"Jaeston's got a crazy style. Just like Mason (Peterson), he's battle tested as a freshman. He's come in as a freshman ... a freshman can do really at 106, 113 because they're wrestling a lot of kids their age," Keiswetter said. "It's hard to be a 152-pound freshman. He's competitive in the matches he's losing. I think he's going to be a contender by the end of the year."

Cerny (3-3) split the four matches he competed in. The junior defeated Aurora's Ethan Beed by fall at 1:18. In the next round, Cerny pinned Elkhorn's Ryken Fletcher in 11 seconds.

The fourth round bout between Cerny and Papio-South's Leo Kriegler went the distance and was decided on an ultimate tiebreaker. Kriegler had his arm raised for a 2-1 victory. Elkhorn North's James Ferguson defeated Cerny by a 7-1 decision in the final match of the day.

Following medals in Bennington six days earlier, Peterson (6-2) and Grape (6-2) took home bronze. Peterson started the day with a loss by 4-3 decision. The freshman reeled off four straight wins, two falls, one tech fall and one major decision.

Peterson pinned Omaha Gross' Henry Nosbisch at 42 seconds and Elkhorn's Nick Branch at 1:19. The freshman posted a 15-0 shutout of Aurora's Evan Hermanson in the fourth round with three three-point nearfalls, a two-point nearfall, one takedown and one reversal.

In the 138 third place match, Peterson defeated Papio-South's Cameron Gable by a 12-4 decision. The match was tied 2-2 after one period following a Peterson takedown and a Cameron reversal. Peterson took control in the second, outscoring Cameron 6-1 behind a reversal, takedown and a two-point nearfall. The freshman took down Cameron two more times in the third period.

One of Peterson's defeats came against came against Bellevue West's Tanner Hosick, who defeated Kucera for third place at state last season. Peterson lost by a 4-3 decision as he was called for locked hands.

"For a freshman to be right there with a guy who got third place at state who's a senior, you know he's going to be a threat at the end of the year. It's just first time at high school level and he's getting used to it," Keiswetter said. "He's going to be a fun one to watch all four years. To have this level of success that early in his career, just shows you where he's at already."

Grape's three 170 victories were by fall. He pinned Elkhorn North's Trey McDougald at 1:48, Boys Town's Kehinde Frye at 3:07 and Wahoo's Kaleb Broome at 1:10. The junior lost to Papio-South's Brody Wilson by a 10-4 decision and by fall at 1:55 against Bellevue West's Grant Moraski.

Brownlow (3-2) opened his junior campaign with three straight pins. He defeated Bellevue West's Jesse Gage at 1:48. Wahoo's Jet Nuckolls in 16 seconds and Elkhorn's Jayden Moody at 50 seconds.

Brownlow suffered two narrow decision defeats to Carstens (4-2) and Skogerbee (5-3) in the 145 third place match.

Marissa Anderson and Ella May Shevlin competed at Friday's Lincoln Northeast Invite representing the Columbus High girls. Anderson (8-2) captured her first gold medal of the season winning all three matches at 120 by fall.

Anderson pinned Lincoln Southeast's Maia Ruben at 23 seconds, Lincoln Pius X's Rachel Feldhaus at 1:51 and Norfolk's Caidence Bethards at 47 seconds.

Shevlin (7-2) won her first two matches of the day, both by fall. She defeated Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Siefken at 1:10 and Lincoln North Star's Azariah Valenzuela at 2:00. The junior was forced to medically forfeit her final two matches of the day.

"Marissa's (Anderson). She's doing awesome. This is her third year, she's got it figured out. She's getting in the groove so to speak," Keiswetter said. "Ella (Shevlin) got banged up a little bit. If she would've finished out, she probably would've won the tournament. We just want to be cautious about it. It's early in the season and we don't want to push through or anything like that."

The Discoverers head to Grand Island on Friday to compete in the two-day Flatwater Fracas at the Heartland Events Center. It'll be their first duals tournament of the season and they placed in fifth in the event last season.

Pool play opens Friday. Columbus is in Pool B with Wyoming's Cheyenne East, Lincoln East, Garden City, Kansas, Norris, Seward and Waverly. The championship rounds and the girls individual tournament is Saturday.

"It should be fun. A lot of the top teams are there. It's always a fun one," Keiswetter said. "We've had some ups and downs there. I like our chances against most of these teams."