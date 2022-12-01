Discoverers wrestling chasing state titles

Columbus High wrestling is chasing hardware as it returns one of the most experienced teams in the state.

The Discoverers, who placed third at state last season with 131.5 points, welcome back 84 points, six state qualifiers and four state medalists.

The 84 points returning is the third-most points returning in Class A only behind reigning state champion Millard South and state runner-up Lincoln East.

Columbus head coach Adam Keiswetter said this year's team is the biggest and probably the most talented team he's had.

"It's an exciting year. These guys have set the bar pretty high for themselves. We're looking to do big things. Third place at state probably to a lot of teams sounds good, but probably none of us left there super thrilled," Keiswetter said. "We were happy with the individuals with the way we ended our state tournament. Awesome group of kids. So excited. Practices have been going amazing. A lot of excitement in the room. Everybody is really anxious to get going with competitions and see where everybody is going to fill in."

Adrian Bice, Brenyn Delano, Liam Blaser, Caydn Kucera, Levi Cerny and Kasen Grape all return after qualifying for the state tournament last winter. Bice is the reigning state champion at 126 pounds after a 37-4 season.

"I'm just super excited. I feel like I'm going to dominate this year," Bice said. "Not trying to be too cocky or anything at all, but I'm going to be working even harder this year since it is my last year. I have nothing to hold back to."

Delano and Blaser stood on the podium with bronze medals around their necks. Delano went 38-2 as a sophomore last season and Blaser enters his senior season after a 43-6 season. Blaser, who won five straight matches at state after losing the first match, said he's been focused on his mental game.

"Being a senior realizing it's my last year to wear the C on my singlet, it means a little bit more. You want it a little bit more. The hard practices and the extra time you put in ... you don't even think twice of it being worth it," Blaser said. "It's not even a sacrifice at that point because the moment you get your hand's raised on top of that podium, it's all worth it."

Kucera was the fourth Discoverer to medal in Omaha, placing fourth at 132 pounds. As a junior, he posted a 29-12 record. Kucera said he's been focused on improving the little things.

Cerny earned a trip to Omaha after a 20-29 season and Grape split his 48 matches last season. In total, Columbus returns 10 wrestlers who competed at districts and graduated just six seniors.

"Our team is so strong. We did lose Rylee (Iburg), Carter (Braun), Levi (Bloomquist) and Blake (Cerny), but I feel like there's guys that have been there a long time have worked their butts off in the practice room and they're ready to take that step up and be a leader," Blaser said. "I don't see why we don't go into districts thinking we shouldn't qualify 14 because I really think we should. We should place a lot of those guys at state too."

The Discoverers expect to contend for the state duals title in Kearney. Last season, they posted a 13-7 record and lost to No. 2 Grand Island and No. 6 Lincoln East at state.

"Doing better at the state duals, a lot of that will fall back on our depth. If our second guy is just as good as our first guy and he's got an ankle sprain, it's no different in a dual format," Keiswetter said. "I'm excited to do better in some dual tournaments because of that depth. I think that's going to be awesome."

On the girls team, Danica Taylor is back after qualifying for state last season. Taylor finished with the best record on the team at 22-11. Marissa Anderson will look to qualify for state for the first time after a 14-11 season. Anderson lost in the third place match at districts finishing just short of qualifying for state.

Keiswitter's goal for the girls team is to get more state qualifiers and get the school's first girl state medalist and champion.

The Discoverer boys believe they can finish higher than third at state. They last finished second at the state tournament in 2019 and their chasing the school's first state title since 1984.

"Last year, we got at third at state and I know that we can place higher if not be on top this year," Kucera said.