Discoverers wrestling defeats Grand Island, girls medal two at Winnebago

Columbus High boys wrestling earned its first road dual win of the season Friday winning at Grand Island 36-24. The Discoverers earned six wins via decision, two by fall and one by forfeit.

Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera, Jaden McFarland, Jaeston Delano, Tyler Zwingman, Kysen Grape, Liam Blaser and Carter Fedde saw their arms raised on Friday.

Grand Island jumped out to a 9-0 lead following a 1-0 decision victory for Riley Bishop at 106 pounds over Levi Cerny and a forfeit.

The Discoverers quickly tied the dual at 9-9 following a 1-0 decision for Brenyn over Madden Kontos. The junior escaped Kontos in the third period for the lone point of the bout. Bice followed up Brenyn with a fall at 52 seconds of Kaden Harder.

After a third-period penalty propelled Ryker Booth to a 5-4 win over Columbus freshman Laitenn Braithwait at 132, Kucera defeated Cristian Cortez by a 5-3 decision. The 138-pounder trailed 3-2 after he recorded a reversal, but Kucera outscored Cortez 3-0 in the second period.

McFarland took down Gavin Pedersen twice to earn a 4-2 win at 145. Jaeston fended off a late comeback from Alex Dzingle to win 3-2 on an escape and two points in the third period.

At 160 pounds, Zwingman won 7-2 against Andrew Pittman on a two-point nearfall, a takedown, a reversal and an escape. Grape earned a win via forfeit as the Discoverers won five straight matches to lead 27-12.

Following a pin of Cody Cuba by Hudson Oliver at 182, Blaser defeated Justyce Hostetler 10-7. The senior trailed 4-1 after one period following a takedown and a two-point nearfall by Hostetler. Blaser took the lead 6-5 in period two with two takedowns and one escape.

In the third period, Blaser outscored Hostetler 4-2 to earn the victory. Fedde pinned Emanuel Cantero in 43 seconds to claim all six points at 220. Zachary Pittman earned the final points of the dual for the Islanders with a fall of Bryson Huey at 5 minutes, 46 seconds.

Columbus improved its record to 5-5 and it'll host Hastings in a dual on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated the Discoverers 37-36 at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 17.

Anderson, Shevlin earn medals

Marissa Anderson and Ella May Shevlin earned medals at Thursday's Winnebago Lady Indian Invite.

Anderson (11-4) placed fourth at 115 going 2-2. The junior reached the semifinals following pins of Fremont's Elliot Engel at 46 seconds and South Sioux City's Koral Carrillo-Paniagua at 2:30.

Boone Central's Leynn Luna won by fall in the semifinals and Anderson lost to Norfolk's Jazmin Haller by an 11-7 decision in the third-place match.

Anderson led 5-0 after one period with a takedown and a three-point nearfall, but Haller turned the match around in period two outscoring the junior 9-1 to lead 9-6 entering the third.

Haller recorded a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall and two takedowns in the middle frame while Anderson recorded just one escape. Anderson escaped Haller with 1:51 remaining, but a Haller takedown with 35 seconds left put the match out of reach.

Shevlin (9-3) returned to the mat for the first time in nearly three weeks following an injury on Dec. 9. The junior went 2-2. After a quarterfinal defeat to Isabel Gomez of Hemingford, Shevlin won back-to-back matches to reach the 170 fifth-place match.

Shevlin pinned Fairbury's Aspen Swanda at 2:21 and Tri County Northeast's Calie Cockburn at 47 seconds. In her final match of the day, O'Neill's Madelynne Jakubowski bested Shevlin by a 7-5 decision. After an even first period, Shevlin led 5-4 after two following an escape and a takedown.

Jakubowski escaped Shevlin to tie the bout with 1:20 remaining. With just nine seconds left, Shevlin was taken down by Jakubowski for the decisive score.

The Discoverer girls will compete next on Thursday at the Norm Manstedt Invite at Central Community College-Columbus.