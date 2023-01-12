Discoverers wrestling drop dual at Norfolk, Lady Vikes split triangular

Columbus High wrestling competed against Norfolk in a dual on Tuesday. The Discoverer boys suffered a 57-15 defeat while the girls lost 66-6.

Brenyn Delano, Adrian Bice and Caydn Kucera secured the only three wins for the Discoverers. Delano pinned Tannor Thompson in one minute, Bice pinned Jesus Monrroy in 38 seconds and Kucera shut out Gavin Van Driel 5-0 on one takedown, one escape and two penalties.

Norfolk won the first four bouts on two falls, one decision and one forfeit. Columbus compiled three wins in four matches to trim the deficit to 27-15, but the Panthers won the final six matches to seal the victory. Norfolk recorded four pins and two decisions to close out the night.

Columbus boys dropped its duals record to 5-6.

Ella May Shevlin's win by forfeit was the only points for the Discoverer girls as Norfolk won nine matches by forfeit.

Laila Cuevas defeated Columbus sophomore Melanie Mendoza at 140 pounds by fall at 1 minute, 16 seconds. Jazmin Haller pinned Anderson in 1:50 for her second win against the Discoverer junior this season.

Next up for the Discoverers is Saturday's Heartland Athletic Conference meet at Lincoln Southwest.

Lady Vikes at Wahoo triangular

Lakeview girls wrestling competed in Tuesday's rescheduled Wahoo triangular. The duals were originally scheduled for Dec. 8, but they were postponed due to weather.

The Lady Vikes opened the triangular with a 42-36 win over Crete. After the Cardinals built themselves an 18-3 lead, Lakeview earned seven consecutive wins with six coming by fall to put the dual out of reach.

Hannah Ogan opened the dual with a 14-11 win over Adriana Gomez. Ogan trailed 8-4 entering the third period, but overtook Gomez on a four-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal. In period two, she recorded points via penalty, escape and takedown.

Callie Held and Elli Berkeland secured back-to-back pins. Held defeated Diana Mejia Vadquez at 3:16 and Berkeland defeated Dianne Jillej at 3:10.

After two wins via forfeit for Karlie Pelc and Lacy Lemburg, Libby Held, Moe Colegrove and Morgan Finecy won the next three bouts.

Libby won by fall at 1:15 against Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza and Colegrove pinned Maricela Lopez at 4:15. Finecy defeated Le Nelson 2-0 on a first-period takedown.

In the final dual of the night, Wahoo defeated the Lady Vikes 42-30. The Warriors won all four head-to-head matches along with three forfeits. Both teams forfeited at 105 and 235.

Grace Darling pinned Berkeland at 3:15, Katie Elder won by fall over Pelc at 3:13, Megan Robinson defeated Colegrove by fall at 1:54 and Lanta Hitz pinned Taitum Klug at 1:00. Callie, Lemburg, Libby, Finecy and Ogan clinched wins by forfeit.

Lakeview will compete in its third dual of the week Thursday against Platteview at home.