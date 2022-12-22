 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Discoverers wrestling falls in dual at Skutt

  • Updated
  • 0
Liam Blaser

Discoverers senior Liam Blaser pins Hastings' Conner Wademan on Saturday in Grand Island. Columbus lost Tuesday's dual at Omaha Skutt 41-27 to fall to 4-5 this season.

Columbus High wrestling battled Omaha Skutt Catholic in a dual Tuesday. The SkyHawks won the first seven matches to defeat the Discoverers 41-27.

Liam Blaser and Carter Fedde got the Discoverers on the board at 195 and 220 pounds with falls. Blaser defeated Clayton Lindley at 4 minutes, 55 seconds. Fedde's fall was recorded at 2:30 against Aedan Underwood.

After Eric Slusarski secured a win by forfeit, Brenyn Delano earned an 11-1 major decision victory over Nikolas Rotella. The junior took down Rotella four times, escaped twice and earned a point via penalty.

The dual started at 132 pounds. Adrian Bice was defeated by Drew Cooper by a 9-1 major decision. Bice opened the scoring with an escape in the second period. Cooper scored all nine points in the third on two three-point nearfalls, a takedown and an escape.

Carter Eisenmann competed in his first varsity dual at 138 for the injured Mason Peterson. Eisenmann lost 13-4 to Cristian Ramos as the freshman recorded four escapes.

Tyler Harrill defeated Kaden Brownlow 6-1 at 145. Brownlow cut the deficit to 2-1 after two period following an escape, but Harrill took down Brownlow and also recorded a two-point nearfall.

Jaeston Delano, at 152, lost to Benidetto Aburumuh by a 12-2 major decision. Jaeston recorded two escapes in the second period for his only points of the match.

Riley Johnson pinned Tyler Zwingman at 3:51 to win the 160-pound bout. Kasen Grape battled Cade Ziola at 170 and was beaten on a tech fall 23-8. Grape recorded three escapes and a penalty in the first period, but trailed 11-4 following four takedowns a three-point nearfall.

In the second, Grape took down Ziola and escaped from him. Ziola extended his lead with two two-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one reversal. A reversal by Ziola to open the third period secured the tech fall.

Gage Guenther pinned Cody Cuba in 1:07 to win the six points at 182.

Marissa Anderson and Diana Orozco competed in the girls dual for the Discoverers. Skutt won 30-6 on four forfeits and one fall.

Anderson improved to 8-2 on the season with a pin of Isabella Dizona at 1:53. Orozco was pinned by Faith Bonar at 1:09 to fall to 4-3.

The Discoverers head into the NSAA moratorium with a 4-5 duals record. They'll compete next in a dual at Grand Island on Dec. 30.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

