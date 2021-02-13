Districts leave CHS wanting more

The huge moment of the day was junior Carter Braun mounting a last-second comeback in the semifinals and guaranteeing himself a trip to state. Braun trailed 7-6 at the start of the third period and saw the deficit grow by a point when he allowed an escape midway through.

Needing a near miracle as the clock wound below 10 seconds, he executed a takedown and had Millard West's Kaden Williams turned for a potential pin. The fall never came but three near fall points and an 11-8 victory did. Braun lost to 41-0 and No. 2 (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) Scott Robertson in the finals by pin but created the moment of the day.

Sophomore teammate Adrian Bice didn't have nearly as much drama on his way to a district title. He pinned all three of his opponents in the first period and two of those three in under a minute. Bice was, like much of the starting lineup, on the injured reserve at one point this season. He missed five events between Jan. 9 and Jan. 30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The first match was, so so, but I definitely regained a lot of strength and wrestled a lot better throughout the day," he said. "There have been a lot, a lot of injuries this year, but we're still striving and filling in those weights and finishing off with a bang."