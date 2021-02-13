Districts leave CHS wanting more

The good news is that Columbus High has 11 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. That matches last year's number and is certainly one that didn't seem possible at points this year when injuries piled up. In that sense, Saturday was a step forward.
In another, it was more of the same. Frustration has lingered since those injuries first reared their ugly head in November. Working towards a full lineup for the district meet, Columbus was still without one starter. The Discoverers then went 1-5 in championship matches.
But if those results equal bad news, Columbus believes it's bad news for next week's opponents. Not that CHS needed a wakeup call, but Saturday's final round certainly provided a reminder about how slim the margin of error is once the season hits this part of the schedule.
Sophomore Adrian Bice won a district title at 113 pounds, Brenyn Delano (106), Carter Braun (152), Drew Loosvelt (160), Blayze Standley (170), and Rylee Iburg (182) all earned runners-up, Cadyn Kucera (126) and Alex Korte (132) were third and Blake Cerny (120), Liam Blaser (195) and Justin Gaston (220) were all fourth.
Five of the qualifiers are state rookies - another bit of good news to overshadow a tough finish.
"I'm happy for the guys that had some big moments and had some huge wins," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "...Overall, we like to host because our guys perform well at home. Those guys that qualified at home, would they have done that if they were at another place and didn't have the home crowd pumping them up? I don't know."
The huge moment of the day was junior Carter Braun mounting a last-second comeback in the semifinals and guaranteeing himself a trip to state. Braun trailed 7-6 at the start of the third period and saw the deficit grow by a point when he allowed an escape midway through.
Needing a near miracle as the clock wound below 10 seconds, he executed a takedown and had Millard West's Kaden Williams turned for a potential pin. The fall never came but three near fall points and an 11-8 victory did. Braun lost to 41-0 and No. 2 (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) Scott Robertson in the finals by pin but created the moment of the day.
Sophomore teammate Adrian Bice didn't have nearly as much drama on his way to a district title. He pinned all three of his opponents in the first period and two of those three in under a minute. Bice was, like much of the starting lineup, on the injured reserve at one point this season. He missed five events between Jan. 9 and Jan. 30.
"The first match was, so so, but I definitely regained a lot of strength and wrestled a lot better throughout the day," he said. "There have been a lot, a lot of injuries this year, but we're still striving and filling in those weights and finishing off with a bang."
Delano, a freshman, won 9-6 then lost a 22-8 major decision to No. 2 Miles Anderson of Millard South - an opponent that has handed him three losses this season. Senior Drew Loosvelt was back on the mat for the first time since Jan. 9, picked up two pins but then faced Husker recruit, unbeaten and No. 1 Antrell Taylor of Millard South. Taylor led 14-5 in the second before ending it with a pin.
Senior Blayze Standley started with two pins but then couldn't escape No. 4 Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West in the second period and trailed 3-0 with 31 seconds left in the match. With no other choice but to take a chance, Standley was caught on his back and suffered a pin with 21 seconds remaining. It's just his fourth loss of the year to go with 34 wins and the first time he's gone down by pin since the third place match of the 2019 state tournament.
Junior Riley Iburg won by pin in 38 second and in 48 seconds before No. 4 Noah Blair of Millard West denied him a title in a 6-2 final.
Sophomore Cadyn Kucera had a bye into the semis then fell behind No. 1 and unbeaten Connor Knopick of Millard South 14-6 and was beaten by pin in the second period. He bounced back with a pin and injury default victory for third.
Korte, a senior, also lost in the semis before back-to-back 3-1 wins for bronze. Junior Blake Cerny split two matches, beginning with an ultimate tiebreaker win and a pin in the consolation semis. He lost to No. 1 Caleb Coyle of Millard South 13-7 and 2-1 to 27-5 Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West.
Blaser, a sophomore, lost 11-9 in the semis to No. 2 Charie Nosal of Millard West, won 3-2 then lost 7-3. Gaston, a senior, won by pin, lost by pin to No. 1 Noah Sprieck of Lincoln Southwest, survived the heartbreak round with a pin and lost in the third place match by pin.
Jaden McFarland (132), Marcus Beltran (138) and Jordan Williams (285) were each 0-2. Not back from injury was junior Levi Bloomquist, who is a two-time state qualifier.
Columbus was the team runner-up behind No. 1 Millard South. The Patriots were 9-1 in championship matches and nearly 100 points ahead of the Discoverers.
The Class A portion of the state tournament begins at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Wednesday will include the quarterfinals and first two rounds of consolations. Thursday again at 9 a.m. starts the semifinals, third round consolations and consolation semifinals. The finals are Thursday at 7 p.m.
"The guys had great attitudes, even the ones that lost," Keiswetter said. "... There's something each kid can take away and have motivation for the future. For the seniors, it's sad. Step one is to qualify; step two is to get a medal next week. So, we'll see."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.