Dozen Vikings one step from Omaha

One of the toughest weight classes was at 138 where senior Logan Jaixen rose to the top. Although only four other opponents were in the way, all four had winning records. Lebron Pendles of Boys Town came in 12-8 due to several team pauses for COVID precautions. He was a state qualifier a year ago who will not be back this time after finishing fifth in decision losses of 5-2 and 11-9.

Jaixen rose to the top with a pinfall in the semifinals of 21-16 Blake Kile of Hastings. He faced 22-7 Mohamed Siidow of South Sioux City when Siidow was hurt midway through the first period and was forced into an injury forfeit.

Stenger was on a five-wrestler bracket as well, and although his didn't include five guys with winning records, there were three, including Stenger, with more than 20 wins. He defeated 28-8 Drew Moser of Waverly by pin 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first period. Stenger then took the top spot on the podium with a fall in just 27 seconds over 19-13 Markus Miller of Hastings.

Senior Kevin Dominguez was barely on the mat for 90 total seconds. He won in the semifinals in 1:32 by pin then was awarded gold by forfeit.