Dozen Vikings one step from Omaha

Lakeview wrestling advanced all but one team member to this weekend's district tournament, had three champions and eight finalists on Friday at the subdistrict tournament in Waverly.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19 nearly a year ago, adjustments were made to the NSAA wrestling calendar, creating the subdistrict round and eliminating state duals. Lengthening the postseason into two tournaments was set up as a way to reduce the normally large district brackets that often included 16 wrestlers.
This year, Lakeview and other teams at the Class B, C and D levels start with an eight-man bracket and advance to another at district with a top four finish at the subdistrict.
Noah Wyatt (106 pounds), Owen Bargen (113), Andon Stenger (120), Landon Maschmeier (126), Kevin Dominguez (132), Logan Jaixen (138), Hayden Johnston (145), Brock Mahoney (152), Yordi Dominguez (160), Miguel Cullum (170), Landon Ternus (182) and Austen Smith (195) will all be back on the mat Saturday in Schuyler with 12 other programs vying for tickets to state.
Lakeview set a school record last year when it qualified nine members to Omaha. The Vikings had 13 on the mat that day in Bennington.
"Some of the weights were really weak, and some were really strong," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I thought we did well and I thought we had a good week of practice. I really thought we had a focused week leading up, and we do talk a lot about mindset. We start the year with that and we started coming back to it recently. The guys were ready."
One of the toughest weight classes was at 138 where senior Logan Jaixen rose to the top. Although only four other opponents were in the way, all four had winning records. Lebron Pendles of Boys Town came in 12-8 due to several team pauses for COVID precautions. He was a state qualifier a year ago who will not be back this time after finishing fifth in decision losses of 5-2 and 11-9.
Jaixen rose to the top with a pinfall in the semifinals of 21-16 Blake Kile of Hastings. He faced 22-7 Mohamed Siidow of South Sioux City when Siidow was hurt midway through the first period and was forced into an injury forfeit.
Stenger was on a five-wrestler bracket as well, and although his didn't include five guys with winning records, there were three, including Stenger, with more than 20 wins. He defeated 28-8 Drew Moser of Waverly by pin 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first period. Stenger then took the top spot on the podium with a fall in just 27 seconds over 19-13 Markus Miller of Hastings.
Senior Kevin Dominguez was barely on the mat for 90 total seconds. He won in the semifinals in 1:32 by pin then was awarded gold by forfeit.
Owen Bargen was a runner-up when he won by pin in just 50 seconds but was defeated by Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association No. 6 Hunter Anderson of Hastings by pin with 41 seconds to go in the match. He led 4-3 to start the third but was reversed six seconds after the whistle and was eventually turned for the pin.
Johnston's silver medal came in a 17-1 loss to No. 3 Landon Weidner of Hastings. He started the day with a semifinal pin before the halfway mark of the first but trailed Weidner 9-0 after the first two minutes due to a takedown and three nearfalls that added up to seven points.
Yordi Dominguez was one win away from gold, denied by 26-6 Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City in an 11-2 major decision final match victory. Dominguez won by fall with just three seconds left in the second period during the semis.
Ternus pinned two opponents in the first period but fell behind Jay Ballard of Boys Town 8-0 in the second when he was eventually pinned.
Smith also put his first two foes on their backs then trailed No. 4 Wyatt Fanning of Waverly 6-4 in the third when Fanning scored a reverse and pinned Smith 26 seconds into the period.
Wyatt split two matches, losing in the semis ahead of a 3-0 decision in the consolation final for third place. Maschmeier lost by pin then won by pin and was third. Cullum was 2-1 with pins in all three matches and took bronze. Mahoney went 0-2 but was one of just four on the bracket, took fourth and stayed alive for the district tournament.
"I really enjoy this time of year," coach Bargen said. "We talk about, 'Wrestle to win, don't worry about losing, let it all hang out.'"
Junior Lyle Kudron was the only Viking not to advance. The junior, who is still a rookie to the sport, was pinned twice at heavyweight and saw his year come to a close.
Kudron, as reported by The Telegram in a story earlier this season, cut more than 40 pounds after the end of the football in order to make the team and give Lakeview an option at heavyweight.
The Vikings were the runners-up in the team race by 30 points. Hastings took the team championship with eight finalists and six gold medalists.
"He had a tough draw and had to wrestle two pretty tough guys," coach Bargen said. "I'm so proud of Lyle and everything he accomplished this year; he made so many improvements. To see him afterward when he lost, you could tell it really stung him.
"I'm excited; you can see Lyle has bought in. I hope he comes out next year. He has a lot to be proud of."
