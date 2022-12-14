East Butler Super Senior: Lane Bohac

Lane Bohac has been wrestling since before he can remember.

“I’ve been wrestling since pre-school, since I could (start),” he said.

Watching his older brothers – Dalton and Ridge – encouraged him to get into the sport. He would watching them in tournaments, after school and was wowed by the crowd that came out to support them, and Bohac said he knew this was something he wanted to do.

The brothers would wrestle for fun at home. Teaching each other along the way. Soon Bohac was the one participating in tournaments, and getting the crowd cheering for him.

The 17-year-old senior is part of the East Butler wrestling squad again this year. Bohac also participates in football and cross country. Though, his favorite is wrestling.

“The support and crowd,” Bohac said, is what he enjoys most.

When it comes to his special moves, he goes with the “Chicken wings.” This move is where you grab your competitor’s arm and pin it behind their back. There is variety in this move, he explained, adding you can do a single or a double before flipping your competitor over.

Along with practice, as many wrestlers know, nutrition is a big part of their regimen. Mom Kristie is always preparing high protein meals to ensure he has all he needs, Bohac said. Father Ted is a big supporter too, taking Bohac to out-of-town competitions.

Bohac earned state runner-up as a sophomore following a 31-6 season. At the midway point last season, Bohac suffered a foot injury forcing him to miss three-and-a-half-weeks. He battled through the injury, qualified for state and earned a sixth place medal. This year, he's healthy and is hoping to put his best effort forward.

“(Be) better. Leave everything out there,” Bohac said. “Go all out. Wrestling that last match, the best I can do.”

Bohac is looking forward to his last year wrestling, saying he hopes they do well as a team. Doing well means getting as many wrestlers to state as possible and finish the season strong.

Bohac said he thinks he will miss wrestling, but while he’s here, he will enjoy every moment. He considers himself one of the leaders on the team, and he along with other seniors will be playing a bigger role this year.

“Making all our freshmen know that they only have four years of it. So those four years you’ve got to do all you can and just wrestle. After those four years, you don’t get anymore, unless you go to college somewhere (and wrestle there),” Bohac said.

Bohac leads by example saying you have to work hard and nothing is handed to you.

“In practice working the hardest you can and showing them that they need to work as hard as they can too,” Bohac said.