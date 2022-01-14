 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eickmeier, Brunkhorst win at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Rudy Brunkhorst

Scotus sophomore Rudy Brunkhorst looks to make the escape on his opponent from Fremont Bergan on Thursday in a home triangular.

Actual matches were few and far between for a trio of programs that have struggled with numbers recently. Thursday that was Scotus Central Catholic hosting Boys Town and Fremont Bergan.

Scotus and Bergan wrestled just five head-to-head matches while the Shamrocks and Cowboys also met just five times. Bergan was a 46-18 winner behind four wins and four forfeits. Senior Riley Eickmeier was the lone SCC victor when he won by fall at 170 pounds.

Boys Town took the second dual 33-24 behind three wins and three forfeits. Sophomore Rudy Brunkhorst picked up a Shamrock win at 152 by second-period pin.

Eickmeier improved to 22-4 with his win over Bergan's Zain Erickson after building a 10-1 lead behind two takedowns and two nearfalls. Erickson escaped the first takedown but not the second and was pinned right at the buzzer for the first period.

Other Scotus winners against Bergan included freshman Joseph Cornwell and sophomore Gabe Gassen both accepting forfeits.

People are also reading…

Brunkhorst earned one of the two head-to-head wins over a Boys Town wrestler when he took down Justin Chase twice in the first period then started the second on top. Chase deferred the choice and quickly regretted it when Brunkhorst used that position for a pin at 2 minutes, 28 seconds.

Gassen and sophomore Evan Kiene accepted forfeits. Eickmeier ended the night at 182 pounds with a second-period pin. He was up 6-0 following a takedown and nearfall in the first then a takedown in the second that led into a pin just eight seconds after the whistle.

Scotus is back in action Saturday at the Schuyler Invite that also includes Aquinas Catholic, Bennington, Blair and Lakeview.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crowded field at Manstedt

Crowded field at Manstedt

Four teams are within seven points of each other after the first day of wrestling at the Norm Manstedt Invitational hosted at Central Communit…

Shamrocks in top half at Aquinas

Shamrocks in top half at Aquinas

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier wrestled for a title while sophomore Spencer Wittwer made an appearance in the semifinals on Sa…

Columbus girls split home duals

Columbus girls split home duals

Columbus High girls wrestling was back in front of the home crowd for the first time in more a month on Tuesday, showing just how far some tea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News