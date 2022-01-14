Eickmeier, Brunkhorst win at home

Actual matches were few and far between for a trio of programs that have struggled with numbers recently. Thursday that was Scotus Central Catholic hosting Boys Town and Fremont Bergan.

Scotus and Bergan wrestled just five head-to-head matches while the Shamrocks and Cowboys also met just five times. Bergan was a 46-18 winner behind four wins and four forfeits. Senior Riley Eickmeier was the lone SCC victor when he won by fall at 170 pounds.

Boys Town took the second dual 33-24 behind three wins and three forfeits. Sophomore Rudy Brunkhorst picked up a Shamrock win at 152 by second-period pin.

Eickmeier improved to 22-4 with his win over Bergan's Zain Erickson after building a 10-1 lead behind two takedowns and two nearfalls. Erickson escaped the first takedown but not the second and was pinned right at the buzzer for the first period.

Other Scotus winners against Bergan included freshman Joseph Cornwell and sophomore Gabe Gassen both accepting forfeits.

Brunkhorst earned one of the two head-to-head wins over a Boys Town wrestler when he took down Justin Chase twice in the first period then started the second on top. Chase deferred the choice and quickly regretted it when Brunkhorst used that position for a pin at 2 minutes, 28 seconds.

Gassen and sophomore Evan Kiene accepted forfeits. Eickmeier ended the night at 182 pounds with a second-period pin. He was up 6-0 following a takedown and nearfall in the first then a takedown in the second that led into a pin just eight seconds after the whistle.

Scotus is back in action Saturday at the Schuyler Invite that also includes Aquinas Catholic, Bennington, Blair and Lakeview.

