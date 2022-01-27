Eickmeier earns another conference runner-up

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier won his second straight conference medal while sophomore Spencer Wittwer collected his first on Saturday at Omaha Concordia.

Eickmeier was a Centennial Conference runner-up for the second straight season while Wittwer recovered from a loss in the semifinals for bronze.

Settling for second again is undoubtedly a source of frustration for Eickmeier. Not only was it his second straight conference silver medal, it was his third this year.

Eickmeier dropped the 170-pound championship match at the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 2, came up short at the Aquinas Invite on Jan. 8 and was pinned Saturday in Omaha.

He also has a bronze and a fourth-place medal to his credit this season. Eickmeier is 28-7 overall and has lost to the same two wrestlers twice. One of those is Wahoo Neumann's Sam Vrana who denied him gold on Saturday and defeated Eickmeier in a dual at Raymond Central.

Thus, while Eickmeier has been close several times this season, he hasn't quite gotten over the hump. Coach Tyler Linder said it would be difficult to get that impression from Eickmeier the way he continues to show up for training and work to get better.

Although Linder would have preferred to see Eickmeier rewarded with a conference title, Eickmeier's performance continues to trend toward a big finish.

"Riley had to wrestle some familiar foes throughout the day and ended up with a silver medal finish. Riley is getting better each week. It's awesome to see a senior and team captain who is the hardest worker in the room continue to sharpen his tools," Linder said. "Those efforts will pay dividends come districts and state."

Vrana led Eickmeier 10-0 on Saturday before finishing off a pin with 42 seconds left in the match. The Neumann senior previously put Eickmeier on the mat with nine seconds left in the second on Dec. 10.

Eickmeier's path to the title match also included a 6-3 semifinal win over Aquinas Catholic's Marcus Eickmeier and a pin in just 51 seconds of the quarterfinals over Malachi Ellis of Concordia/DC West.

Wittwer (220 pounds), who had been out since the Aquinas Invite due to illness, pinned his first opponent in just 12 seconds, lost to 10-1 Jay Ballard of Boys town by 9-1 major decision, scored another pin in 2 minutes, 34 seconds over Tyler Kastl of Aquinas and led Jackson Masek of Lincoln Lutheran 7-2 in the second when he turned a late takedown into a first-period pin.

Wittwer was third at Lakeview and fourth at Aquinas. His record stands at 15-5.

"He wrestled extremely well all day, including his lone loss to Jay Beller from Boys Town," Linder said. "In the third-place match, Spencer physically dominated his opponent and capitalized on his opponents mistake to get the fall."

Overall, Linder was encouraged by the group following a tough showing at the Schuyler Invite on Jan. 15. That tournament is always full of high-level talent, but this year alone the field included the top-ranked teams in Class B and C and 31 wrestlers included the NSWCA ratings.

Joseph Cornwell (132) and Spencer Shotkotski (138) also won matches for the Shamrocks.

"We had a great week in preparation for the Conference Tournament. Our last tournament was over in Schuyler, and it is tough as nails. Our team did not have the level of success we would like, but the competition and that experience is what we need for the difficult road ahead," Linder said. "We were excited for the week leading into conference tournament. We were getting some guys back from illness and injury and felt good about the boys' demeanor and effort."

Aquinas Catholic won its fifth straight conference crown with eight champions and four runners-up. The Monarchs were 101 points ahead of Concordia/DC West in the second position.

Scotus hosted Lakeview and Boone Central on Thursday night and competes Saturday at the Dale Bonge Invite in Albion.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

