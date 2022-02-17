Eickmeier earns first state win

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier didn't waste any time in earning his first state tournament win. After going 0-2 last year and squandering a 5-0 lead in the consolation round, Eickmeier needed just 24 seconds to a win Thursday in the first round of the Class B state tournament.

Eickmeier caught an ankle from Waverly's Warren Rolf just six second in and completed the pin moments later. It was just the second win at state in the past three years for the program and only the fourth in the past four years.

Ben Kamrath won a match last year after losing in the first round. Scotus was shut out in 2020. Nick Taylor and Jackson Neville won consolation matches in 2019.

Eickmeier was defeated in the quarterfinals by unbeaten and 170-pound No. 1 Isaac White of Cozad. Sophomore teammate Spencer Wittwer also faced a stiff challenge, going head-to-head with 220 No. 1 Collin Schwartzkopf of Gering. Schwartzkopf scored eight takedowns and won 21-7.

Although it was a 1-2 day overall, coach Tyler Linder was extremely pleased by the manner in which Eickmeier and Wittwer competed. He also believes a similar effort on Friday will keep the Shamrock duo around for a few more rounds.

That will have to be the case if Scotus is going to end a four-year state medal drought. Eickmeier must win two straight to make that possible. Witter has to make it three in a row.

"Starting off the tournament with a very convincing win by Riley Eickmeier was impressive. He came with a fixed determination that he was going to do some great things today," Linder said. "He dropped his second-round match, but that was to a fantastic kid."

Eickmeier fought off one takedown but not another in losing his first-round match last season to eventual state runner-up Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth. He then scored the first five points in the consolation round over Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff but couldn't complete the pin in the final seconds of the first period. That proved to be costly when Mobley's takedown and nearfall in the second turned into a pin.

Back in Omaha for the second time in his career, he wasn't about to make a similar mistake.

"I'm real proud of him," Linder said. "The look in his eyes coming off the mat today tells me everything about Riley. He's going to have a productive day on Friday."

Wittwer was outmatched by Schwartzkopf but had several opportunities with a headlock to use a hip toss for a takedown into pinning position. Schwartzkopf's experience was too much. He fought off each headlock ad turned the momentum around for a takedown.

He resumes wrestling at 9:30 a.m. in the first round of consolations. Eickmeier will take the mat in the second round consolations about an hour later.

"He could sense when he lost his momentum and went to his belly instead of his back," Linder said of Wittwer. "He extended that match into the third. Young wrestler, first time down here, I thought he handled it really well. It can really intimidate a lot of kids. He walked out there ready to wrestle, it didn't phase him at all."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

