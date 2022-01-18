Eickmeier fourth in Schuyler

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling figured to matter little in the final outcome of a stacked Schuyler Invite on Saturday. With the top ranked NSWCA teams in Class B and C, and 31 rated wrestlers, a program not full strength and in the midst of building was heavily overmatched.

But there's only one way to put those building blocks in place. Saturday was perhaps the best opportunity so far this season.

Senior Riley Eickmeier was fourth overall, was one move away from taking bronze, and had all but one of the match victories the Shamrocks amassed on Saturday. Sophomore Evan Kiene was the other when he stayed alive in the consolation round with an 8-6 win.

But Kiene was 1-2 overall and eliminated before the medal round on a pin by Fairbury's Riley Arner.

Eickmeier had a 17-2 technical fall and a 4-0 decision over Lakeview's Miguel Cullum to make the semifinals. There he ran into No. 5 Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff, listed one spot higher in the coaches poll than Eickmeier.

Trevino scored a takedown 13 seconds into the match then converted it into a pin with 20 seconds left in the period. Eickmeier bounced back with a pin over Aquinas Catholic's Marcus Eickmeier, but dropped the bronze medal match to Bennington's Blane Boehmer.

Eickmeier had a 6-0 lead after a first-period takedown then a reversal and nearfall in the second. But Boehmer found a throw at the end of the second period and stunned Eickmeier with a pin.

Despite the loss, it was Eickmeier's third medal of the season. He has two silvers to go with Saturday's fourth-place medal and is 24-6 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.