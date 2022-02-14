Eickmeier headed back to Omaha, Wittwer earns first trip

Scotus Central Catholic's two most consistent wrestlers all season long earned the reward they were looking for on Saturday in Aurora.

Senior Riley Eickmeier and sophomore Spencer Wittwer were both in the top four of the district tournament and advanced to the state tournament that begins Thursday in Omaha.

Both have had their own challenges to overcome this season, but both are hoping those challenges have given them the fortitude necessary to face whatever may happen on the floor of the CHI Health Center. Eickmeier was a district runner-up and is back in Omaha a year after he qualified as a fourth-place medalist then went 0-2. Wittwer is making his rookie appearance at state in just his second year of varsity.

"District wrestling is always bittersweet; it's always a roller coaster of emotions," coach Tyler Linder said. " ... We had some guys that ended their season early, some guys with chances who had to wrestle well and had some guys that had legitimate shots. That's always tough to manage, but the guys that punched their tickets to state wrestled well all weekend."

Eickmeier was a clear favorite to return to Omaha having just been there last season. Yet, some of the toughest goals to achieve are the ones that are expected. He put together a 35-8 season before the weekend in Aurora and had four silver medals.

He ended his title-match losing skid the week before when he won gold at Grand Island Central Catholic. Eickmeier dropped another championship match in Aurora when he lost 5-0 to No. 4 Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth. Still, Eickmeier has put himself in position to be successful all year.

"Riley did exactly what he needed to this weekend, and he wrestled extremely well," Linder said. "He didn't make any mistakes going into the championship match, and even there against a runner-up at state from last year, he wrestled him much better this time around. ... All in all, I'm really impressed with how Riley is peaking at the right time."

Eickmeier had a technical fall in the first round, a 12-3 major decision in the quarterfinals and an 11-7 decision in the semis. He led that one 6-4 after four minutes then had two takedowns in the third and escaped a takedown from Bennington's Blane Boehmer.

He'll be joined in Omaha by Wittwer who went 4-2 with three decisions and a pinfall win. He won 3-1 in the first round, lost to No. 2 Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest by fall in just 37 seconds, came back with a pin then wins of 9-4 and 8-2 before Isele defeated him again, this time by fall in 1:38.

Wittwer's year has included time away from football in the fall due to illness and more time away again this winter for an injury. Regardless, he's come a long ways from a year ago as a freshman.

"He's had a rough 2021 and start to 2022, but I think he'll take the reward at the end of the road of getting to Omaha," Linder said. "What a gutsy performance by him the last month. I think it started with an emotional win over (Lakeview junior Landon) Ternus at home. I think that helped him realize he has the potential to wrestle with those guys."

Six other Scotus wrestlers saw their seasons come to a close. Tyler Cline, Joseph Cornwell, Spencer Shotkotski, Rudy Brunkhorst, Evan Kiene and David DeLeon each went 0-2. Those six were also each under .500 and never won more than 12 matches.

But while there was limited success, all but one (Cline) will return next season hoping the hard lessons of of their first year or two years on the mat will pay off. Linder has no doubt it can only get better. While it might have been a disappointing season, each of those six kept showing up and working hard when they were rarely every rewarded.

"There's a lot to be said about the grit and resolve of these guys, and furthermore, the pride they have in their program, and the love they have for each other and their coaches. It's just an awesome thing to see," Linder said. "When you're not that successful, or you get beat up on week in and week out, that can start to tear you down. But our kids trust the process and understand where they're at as young wrestlers."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

