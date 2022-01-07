Eickmeier picks up lone win at Schuyler

Scotus Central Catholic's Riley Eickmeier won his sixth head-to-head match in a row and seventh overall when he pinned Schuyler Joxsemar Bernal with 18 seconds left in the match of Thursday's dual in the Warriors' home gym.

Eickmeier was the lone Scotus winner during a 72-6 dual loss for the 'Rocks. The 170-pound senior scored a takedown in each period and led 7-0 to start the third when he converted a takedown and three nearfall points into a pinfall.

Scotus gave up forfeits at seven other weight classes and lost by pin five times. Freshman Spencer Shotkotski avoided a pin in the 138-pound match but gave up a takedown in the first and was unable to overcome that move in a 2-0 defeat.

Scotus struggles in dual formats because of its lack of numbers. Regardless, coach Tyler Linder said watching his guys from November until now, it's clear they are making the right steps.

"Technique is sharper, effort is obvious and the drive to be the best is crystal clear," he said. "The most important thing I take away from our most recent loss is that it bothers our team. The guys who are losing close matches, or making small errors take it personally, and it's evident. It's devastating to see our guys disappointment but also encouraging."

Eickmeier is 18-3 on the season and coming off the Wood River Holiday Duals in which he won each of his five matches, once by forfeit, once by pin, once by 10-2 major decision and with a 5-1 and 10-4 victory.

Scotus fell to Aquinas Catholic 74-3, Amherst 72-4, Syracuse 66-3, Wood River 66-9 and Gibbon 42-18. Other Shamrock winners included sophomore Rudy Brunkhorst 7-4 over Wood River's Alex Wagner and Shotkotski accepting a forfeit against Gibbon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.