Eickmeier, Wittwer win three

Scotus hopes for a state medal came as close as it gets on Friday night at the state tournament. But the Shamrocks will still be seeking their first piece of hardware from Omaha when the season begins next fall.

Regardless, the achievements left behind by senior Riley Eickmeier, and those still to come from sophomore Spencer Wittwer, have set the stage for a brighter future.

Eickmeier won twice, Wittwer once, and those two alone matched the total number of wins by all Scotus wrestlers who had been to state in the previous three years.

He won his opening match Friday, lost in the quarterfinals and was relegated to the second round of consolations. There he put together a dominant 8-3 win that earned him the 100th victory of his career.

Eickmeier's season and career came to a close the next round when he suffered a second-period pin to Matt Christensen of Pierce. Christensen scored a takedown in the first then did again after starting neutral in the second and ended the match a few moments later.

Eickmeier ends his career as a two-time state qualifier and with three wins in Omaha. He closes his senior year with a 40-11 record and with eight medals - one for every tournament in which Scotus competed.

Sophomore teammate Spencer Witter came back from a loss Thursday to the top-ranked guy at 220 pounds with a third-period pin of Nick Erickson of Pierce.

His first tournament appearance came up two wins short of reaching the medal round when he ran into No. 5 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood and suffered a pinfall defeat.

Wittwer ends the season 27-12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.