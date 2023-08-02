Columbus High senior Ella May Shevlin earned the chance to compete at the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps USA Wrestling Junior National Championships as a member of Team Nebraska at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Shevlin competed in a pair of matches at 164 pounds on July 15 in the junior women's tournament.

"It was a really cool experience. I got to feel what the next level would be at wrestling if I decide to go there," Shevlin said. "It showed me what kind of big tournaments look like since I've never been to state. It gave me a good perspective of what that would be like for next year and just how everything looks."

After securing a first round bye, Shevlin wrestled Jaida Johnson of Illinois. Johnson tallied two points in period one and rode that lead until the final whistle, sending the senior to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation bracket, Shevlin suffered a 13-0 tech fall defeat to Missouri's Alana Thelin.

"I don't think that I wrestled the best I've wrestled before because I was nervous, but it was still a good experience," she said. "I went 0-2, but it was against some good girls."

Shevlin has been busy this summer competing in numerous tournaments after completing her first high school wrestling season.

Her best placement came in the Mayhem at Midland in Fremont on June 16 where she placed second.

Shevlin placed third on March 19 at the Nebraska USA Wrestling High School State Tournament. She also took home bronze on May 7 in the Nebraska USAW Freestyle/Greco-Roman State Tournament.

"I'm trying to improve my all-around wrestling right now. I've been focusing a lot on freestyle wrestling because that's what Fargo was," Shevlin said. "I've been going to a lot of tournaments this summer, any tournaments around Nebraska that have been going on I've tried to get to all of them. I had to learn how to wrestle freestyle before Fargo, but other than that I've been focusing all-around for folkstyle wrestling."

Shevlin said it's been beneficial to be exposed to different types of wrestling competitions and opposing wrestlers.

"Wrestling all three different types of styles has really shown me what my strengths are and what I need to work on the most," she said.

In her first varsity season wrestling, Shevlin posted a 20-14 record. She won the first tournament she ever competed in, claiming gold at the Bennington Invite. Shevlin finished as a conference runner-up and finished one win shy of qualifying for state at districts.

"Obviously compared to my in-season, I feel like I've improved tremendously just with my comfortability around the sport," Shevlin said. "One of my goals was just to win one match because I didn't know how to wrestle even, so to be able to go and win matches to qualify for national team was pretty cool."

With the more matches Shevlin competed in, the more confidence she said she's gained. She hopes to build on her busy summer heading into the winter.

"I'm very excited to get back on the mat this winter," Shevlin said. "This whole summer I've been wrestling a lot, but I am very excited with the whole team and start practices every day."