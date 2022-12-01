Experienced Vikings set high expectations

Lakeview enters the new wrestling season with experience and momentum following a strong campaign in 2021-22.

The Vikings qualified for state duals for the first time in three years. They also had five individual state qualifiers with four returning this season.

Along with the development of younger wrestlers, Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen is bullish on this season's group.

"I've got a great group of kids that work hard and do whatever I ask them to. Very coachable. There's going to be some bumps in the road and how we respond to that adversity," Bargen said. "I think we'll just continue to improve as the year goes on and try to get guys kind of setting the lineup where they need to go. I don't have anything but great things to say about our guys and girls team."

On the boys team, Lakeview returns all three of its state qualifiers in seniors Landon Ternus and Owen Bargen. Both stood on the podium at state with Ternus earning the bronze medal after a 38-7 season. Owen finished with the most wins on the team (44) and placed sixth.

"They both put in a lot of work this summer, both in the weight room and on the mat. When we set our goals, we just always talk about being the best wrestler we can be when February rolls around and reaching our potential and making sure we're having fun along the way and accept the challenges," Jeff said. "I know they both have high goals where they want to be at the end of the year. We just got to keep that perspective and just keep working and improve week-in and week-out."

As a two-time state qualifier, Owen said he's accepted the responsibility of being a senior leader on the team.

"It's a lot of pressure, but a lot of people look up to you more. You got to make sure you lead everyone and show that that it's possible no matter your record, no matter what your seed was last year and all that stuff," Owen said. "You just got to get the other guys to believe it too, hopefully to have more people at state next year."

Levi Lutjelusche enters his junior season on the backs of his first state appearance. Last season, Lutjelusche posted a 32-14 record.

"Having that experience behind you really puts a lot of light on yourself," Letjulsche said. "Other people look up to you and it helps me hold myself accountable and hold myself to a higher standard."

Lutjelusche improved significantly last season from his freshman season when he won just eight of his 27 matches. Jeff said Lutjelusche had a great summer.

"I'm really excited for him and the work he's put in," Jeff said. "I know it'll pay for him."

In total, the Lakeview boys return eight wrestlers who competed in the district meet. Noah Wyatt, Eli Pilakowski and Yordi Dominguez lost in the consolation third round at districts. Miguel Cullum and Fabian Recinos fell in the consolation semifinals, one win shy of qualifying for Omaha.

Lakeview aims to return to Kearney this season for state duals after a 16-0 season. As the No. 2 seed, the Vikings fell to Waverly and Broken Bow. Bargen said they beefed up their duals schedule.

"I think getting guys in the right position to get our strongest dual team on the mat is going to be big. We have a dual coming up here with Blair," Jeff said. "Blair is going to be a top three school that nine returning qualifiers, so we'll find out real fast where we'll make some improvements."

The Lakeview girls enter this season with more wrestlers on board. After featuring seven last season, Lakeview will have 12 on board this year. Lacy Lemburg leads the group after qualifying for the state tournament a year ago following a 25-2 season.

"I'm hoping those high expectations help me push myself and show people that I can do it again," Lemburg said.

Along with Lemburg, five Lady Vikes return in Ayshia DeLancey, Libby Held, Morgan Finecy, Paola Vivar and Patricia Vivar. Held went 22-7 last season just missing out on state losing in the consolation semifinals at districts. Paola and Patricia each fell in the third place match at districts after winning 17 and 16 matches, respectively.

Lakeview also added freshmen Callie Held, Elli Berkeland and Karlie Pelc to the team.

"Our competition level is going to be increased big time through our regular season for the girls. They're heading to West Point. They're heading to the High Plains tournament, so just knowing what it's like, getting that experience last year will be big as we try to navigate," Jeff said. "We know there's going to be ups and downs with that tough of a schedule. They're going to be wrestling some of the top-notch ones early out of the gates. Hopefully our new ones will stick with it and just keep improving and we can just go from there."

Now with the Lady Vikes embarking on its second sanctioned NSAA season, Lemburg said the team is entering this season more confident.

"I think we have a lot of potential, especially with more girls. Last year, we were doing really well at meets especially with smaller numbers," Lemburg said. "This year with bigger numbers, I think we're going to do even better."

The Vikings open the season Friday with its home tournament. They look to add to increase their total number of state qualifiers and be a strong contender at conference, state duals and state.

"We set team goals of pretty much being in the top three at every tournament we go to. We have some penciled in that we think we should win. We have some dual goals about getting the first takedowns, how many pins we can record, not getting pinned in a dual for anyone on the team," Jeff said. "We have little things like that to kind of motivate us along the way, but ultimately we hope once postseason, conference, districts and state roll around, we're healthy and we're wrestling the best we've had all year."